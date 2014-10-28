Around the NFL

Pettine won't call Josh Cribbs to save return woes

Published: Oct 28, 2014 at 02:39 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns are resisting the urge to dial up an old friend to save the league's most abysmal punt-return unit.

Josh Cribbs "has let everyone know he'd love to be called to rescue," per ESPN Cleveland, but coach Mike Pettine told reporters on Monday that "Josh's name hasn't come up."

Cribbs -- tied with Leon Washington with an NFL-record eight kickoff return touchdowns -- owns almost every return record in the book for the Browns. The undrafted Kent State star and longtime fan favorite in Cleveland hasn't played since last season, when he returned eight punts for 96 yards with the New York Jets.

The Browns for now will stick with Travis Benjamin, the third-year jitterbug who lost a fumble in Week 1 and was lucky to see the Browns recover another muff against the Raiderson Sunday. Cleveland currently ranks dead last in the NFL with an average of 2.8 yards on 13 returns to go with three fumbles.

"It hasn't been brought up," Pettine said of seeking outside help. "I'm confident we can get it answered internally."

