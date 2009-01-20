Pettigrew cementing stock with effort at Senior Bowl practices

Both were in the stands of Ladd-Peebles stadium watching the South team practice in the afternoon, roughly two hours after they finished their morning workout. Although they might have gained some insight into what plays and schemes they will be facing, Lewis and Zimmer were paying more attention to prospect evaluation. Considering the Bengals are coming off a woeful 4-11-1 season and own the sixth pick in the draft, finding fresh talent is a priority.