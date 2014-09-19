Petition filed for protection of Adrian Peterson's son

The Hennepin County (Minn.) Attorney's Office filed a petition Friday that seeks to protect the 4-year old son of Adrian Peterson.
"State law requires us to file an action in child protection court when charges are filed in criminal court alleging serious injuries against a child living in Hennepin County," Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. "Our own internal investigation has revealed that the injuries were serious enough to meet the legal threshold and, as a result, we have filed a Child in Need of Protection and Services petition in Hennepin County District Court this afternoon.
"Due to state privacy laws, as well as the understandable desire of the mother to protect her child's privacy, we will not comment further on this petition."
The plan is known as a Child in Need of Protection or Services (CHIPS) petition, and it outlines some of the injuries the boy sustained from an alleged whipping by a switch and a belt from Peterson in May. It also lays out a safety plan for Peterson and the boy's mother to follow. Peterson is not allowed to physically discipline or have any unsupervised or unauthorized contact with his child.
Peterson is on the Commissioner's Exempt list and is not currently an active player for the Minnesota Vikings.