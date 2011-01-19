Peterson still has more keeper value than Vick in 2011

M.F.: McDaniels' presence is going to mean great things for Bradford in the future. One of the most talented young quarterbacks in the league, Bradford threw for 3,512 yards and scored 19 total touchdowns as a rookie. What's more, he did it without his top two wide receivers, Mark Clayton and Donnie Avery, for most of the campaign. McDaniels was the offensive coordinator in New England when Brady broke the record for touchdown passes, and his play calling made Kyle Orton a top-notch fantasy quarterback for most of the 2010 season while in Denver. I'm not saying that Bradford will emerge into a No. 1 fantasy quarterback -- there are far too many good signal-callers for that to happen -- but he can become a much more reliable No. 2 option and matchup-based starter. In dynasty leagues, Bradford's value is clearly rising.