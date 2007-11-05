Peterson's yardage total and salary grow with each carry

The Dallas Cowboys are 7-1 for the 10th time in franchise history. The previous nine times, Dallas finished with a minimum of 11 wins and made the playoffs all nine times, and won the Super Bowl three times. ... Dallas scored 38 points Sunday night, the most they've scored against the Eagles since 1971, when they scored 42. ... Saints QB Drew Brees passed for 445 yards and three TDs vs. Jacksonville. It was the second-highest yardage total in Brees' career (he had 510 last year vs. Cincinnati). Brees had one TD and nine INTs in the Saints' first four games, all losses. He's had 11 TDs and one INT in the last four, all wins. And his passer rating has increased from 57.4 after four games to 84.6 now. ... At the halfway point, five teams have won as many or more games than they did the entire 2006 season -- Cleveland (5), Detroit (6), Oakland (2), Tampa Bay (5) and Washington (5). ... Seven of the eight division leaders through eight games last season went on to make the playoffs. The only one that didn't was Denver; the Broncos led the AFC West with a 6-2 mark but failed to make playoffs when they lost the final game of the season to San Francisco in overtime.