Peterson's fantasy value for 2012 a point of contention

M.F.: Based on the current state of the position, you're going to see Jahvid Best, Mikel Leshoure and Kevin Smith (assuming he is re-signed) all drafted in fantasy leagues. But none of them should be counted on to play prominent roles for a full 16 games. Best hasn't been able to avoid injuries, and his concussion issues from last season make him someone to beware of in 2012. Leshoure could turn into the sleeper of the trio, assuming he doesn't have any setbacks in his return from Achilles surgery. Both backs will come off the board somewhere in the middle rounds. If Smith remains in the Motor City, he's likely to open the season third on the depth chart. But with Best and Leshoure coming back from injuries, Smith might end up back in a prominent role again -- of course, that's with the expectation that he can stay out of the trainer's room as well.