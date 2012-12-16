Peterson runs for 212 yards as Vikings top Rams

ST. LOUIS -- Running back Adrian Peterson ran for a season-best 212 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown that fueled the Minnesota Vikings' big second quarter in a 36-22 victory that spoiled the St. Louis Rams' home finale Sunday.
Peterson has 1,812 yards rushing, leaving him 294 shy of breaking the NFL's single-season record of 2,105 by Eric Dickerson of the Los Angeles Rams in 1984. Peterson, less than a year removed from a serious knee injury, has two games left -- at Houston and home against Green Bay -- to top Dickerson.
The Vikings (8-6) scored 10 of their 23 points in the second quarter off turnovers by Sam Bradford, including a 29-yard interception return by defensive end Everson Griffen.
They were up by 26 before Bradford, whose botched center snap also cost the Rams (6-7-1) a field goal in the second quarter, threw touchdown passes to Danny Amendola and Lance Kendricks in the fourth quarter.
