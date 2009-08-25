Peterson, Jones-Drew headline 2009 NFL.com Experts League draft

Published: Aug 25, 2009 at 12:03 PM

NFL.com's fantasy football experts league draft utilizes a standard scoring system that also includes one point for each reception, one point for every 25 return yards and six points for all return touchdowns. Each owner was required to select a starting lineup of at least 1 QB, 2 RBs, 3 WRs, 1 FLEX (RB/WR/TE), 1 K and 1 DST. There were no limitations on the number of reserves drafted per position as long as a legal starting lineup was selected. Owners consisted of some of the industry's top experts, including Greg Ambrosius of Fanball.com, Tristan Cockcroft of ESPN.com, William Del Pilar of KFFL.com, Adam Caplan of Sirius NFL Radio, Christopher Liss of Rotowire.com, Ben Ice of RotoExperts.com, Michael Fabiano of NFL.com, David Gonos of OPEN Sports.com, John Hansen of FantasyGuru.com, Gregg Rosenthal of Rotoworld.com, Roger Rotter of FOX Sports.com and David Sabino of SI.com.

