Peterson helps Vikings top Browns in Favre's debut

It was over when ...
Adrian Peterson scored his third touchdown -- a 64-yard scamper up the sideline -- to put the Vikings up 34-13 in the fourth quarter. Given the Browns' struggles on offense, a 21-point deficit would be too much to overcome in the final minutes.
Game ball
Peterson was unstoppable for large portions of the game. He finished with 180 yards rushing with three touchdowns and generally had his way with the overmatched Browns defense. The only thing that could stop Peterson on the day was when he had to sit out a few plays on the sideline in the third quarter while being winded.
Noteworthy
Brett Favre connected with rookie Percy Harvin for a 6-yard TD pass in the third quarter -- his first scoring toss as a Viking. ... Kept a secret all week, the Browns did ultimately go with Brady Quinn as their starting quarterback, as expected. ... Cleveland's Joshua Cribbs scored his seventh career special teams touchdown in the second quarter on a 67-yard punt return.