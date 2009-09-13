Peterson helps Vikings top Browns in Favre's debut

Published: Sep 13, 2009 at 09:21 AM

It was over when ...
Adrian Peterson scored his third touchdown -- a 64-yard scamper up the sideline -- to put the Vikings up 34-13 in the fourth quarter. Given the Browns' struggles on offense, a 21-point deficit would be too much to overcome in the final minutes.

Game ball
Peterson was unstoppable for large portions of the game. He finished with 180 yards rushing with three touchdowns and generally had his way with the overmatched Browns defense. The only thing that could stop Peterson on the day was when he had to sit out a few plays on the sideline in the third quarter while being winded.

Key stat
Carried by Peterson's performance, Minnesota dominated on the ground and by extension in the time of possession. The Vikings outgained the Browns 225-89 in rushing yards and held the ball for more than 33 minutes.

Noteworthy
Brett Favre connected with rookie Percy Harvin for a 6-yard TD pass in the third quarter -- his first scoring toss as a Viking. ... Kept a secret all week, the Browns did ultimately go with Brady Quinn as their starting quarterback, as expected. ... Cleveland's Joshua Cribbs scored his seventh career special teams touchdown in the second quarter on a 67-yard punt return.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL notifies teams of updated preseason COVID-19 protocols, including fines for refusing a virus test, to wear a tracker

With NFL training camps beginning in full force this week, the league sent clubs updated camp and preseason COVID-19 protocols Tuesday night, notably including discipline for all players -- regardless of vaccination status -- for refusal to wear tracking devices or submit to required virus testing. 
news

Jon Gruden: Raiders DEs Carl Nassib, Clelin Ferrell will 'have to earn their snaps'

With Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby likely to command the starting spots on the edge, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says Clelin Ferrell and Carl Nassib will "be competing" for playing time. 
news

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard: 'I'm not happy, and have requested a trade'

Searching for a new contract, Pro Bowl cornerback ﻿Xavien Howard﻿ is now searching for a new team. The disgruntled defensive back released a statement on social media Tuesday saying he has requested to be traded from the Miami Dolphins.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones feels pressure to perform at 'high level'

Selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, Giants QB Daniel Jones faces a make-or-break campaign in the eyes of many and he admits a certain level of pressure falls upon his shoulders.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW