Peterson headlines NFL.com's first three-round mock draft of 2009

Published: Feb 06, 2009 at 02:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

The 2008 fantasy football season is in the rearview mirror, so now's the time to look ahead at what the first three rounds of the 2009 draft would look like if we held it this month.

As you'll see, running backs again are the most prominent offensive skill position in the first two rounds. Quarterbacks are scattered throughout the first three rounds, and a huge run on wide receivers doesn't occur until Round 3.

Remember that each numbered position of the draft represents an individual fantasy team, so no more than one quarterback, two running backs or two wide receivers will be selected for each team's roster. The draft is based on NFL.com's standard scoring system, which rewards one point for each 25 passing yards, 10 rushing yards and 10 receiving yards and six points for touchdowns.

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

