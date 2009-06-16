Peterson headlines NFL.com's 2009 fantasy football mock draft

NFL.com's 2009 fantasy football mock draft utilized a standard scoring system and requires each owner to start 1 QB, 2 RBs, 3 WRs, 1 FLEX (RB/WR/TE), 1 K and 1 DST. There was no limitation on the number of reserves drafted per position as long as a legal starting lineup was selected. Owners consisted of members of NFL.com's editorial and fantasy staff.
Published: Jun 16, 2009 at 08:48 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Bears WR Keenan Allen: I wanted to 'finish my career' with Chargers but 'things happen'
Keenan Allen is ready for the Windy City, even if he never thought he'd leave Los Angeles. The perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver spent his entire NFL career with the Chargers before Thursday's trade, but now fully expects to help the Bears turn it around.
news
WR Calvin Ridley: 'I really wanted to be with' Jaguars but Titans had 'that other side for me'
Choosing to pass on a re-up with the Jaguars, Calvin Ridley instead saw greener pastures with the AFC South's last-place finisher, the Tennessee Titans, in part because of the role he wanted to play in helping the team back to contender status.