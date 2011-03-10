Peterson giving something for teams to think about atop draft

After thriving as a lock-down "press" corner in the Big 12 the past two seasons, scouts wanted to see if Smith had the skills to function in a zone-heavy system. More importantly, they wanted to check out his footwork, transition ability and ball skills. Based on his solid workout, he certainly has the potential to blossom as a pro. He displayed quick feet, fluid hips and good ball skills in the positional workout, and posted outstanding numbers in the drills. His times and measurables were at the top of the charts, and his athleticism shows up on tape. If he can get past the looming character concerns, he could solidify his spot in the upper half of the first round.