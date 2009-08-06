Peterson, Fitzgerald will be top options in NFL Playbook Challenge

The best running backs to use based on the matchups include Pierre Thomas vs. the Lions (32nd vs. run), Tomlinson vs. the Raiders (31st vs. run), Matt Forte vs. the Packers (26th vs. run) and Maurice Jones-Drew vs. the Colts (24th vs. run). As we look at the wide receiver position, it's hard not to love Larry Fitzgerald against the 49ers. In his last three home games against them, the talented receiver has posted a combined 335 yards. Greg Jennings vs. the Bears (30th vs. pass), Marques Colston vs. the Lions (27th vs. pass) and Chad Ochocinco vs. the Broncos (26th vs. pass) are also solid options for the first week of the season.