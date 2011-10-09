Peterson, Cassel produce big fantasy totals in Week 5

The Patriots' backfield had become a hot-hand situation, and the "Law Firm" was ablaze in Week 5. The veteran runner scorched the Jets for 136 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns in a 30-21 win. Green-Ellis found the end zone on a pair of 3-yard runs, one in the first quarter and one in the third. This could end up being his best fantasy stat line of the season.