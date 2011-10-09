Peterson, Cassel produce big fantasy totals in Week 5

Who was the Fantasy Player of the Week? Vote on the top performers and decide who was the most valuable player!
Matt Cassel, QB, Chiefs
Cassel had a huge stat line against the Indianapolis Colts, posting 257 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-24 win. His scores came on passes of 41, 16, 5 and 11 yards, two of which went to Dwayne Bowe. Unfortunately, this performance didn't help a lot of fantasy owners -- Cassel was active in fewer than three percent of NFL.com leagues. He is on a bye in Week 6.
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
Heading into Week 5, the Tennessee Titans had allowed the 10th fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. Couple that with the fact that the Steelers' offensive line had been horrible, and, well, you have Roethlisberger's best game of the season (makes a lot of sense, right?). Big Ben threw for 228 yards and posted an impressive five touchdowns in an important 38-17 win.
Fred Jackson, RB, Bills
Jackson, the start of the week on NFL.com, didn't disappoint with six receptions, 196 scrimmage yards and one touchdown in a 31-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The talented veteran, who scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter, has now averaged a ridiculous 22.37 fantasy points on NFL.com in his last four games. He's a must-start against the Giants in Week 6.
Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings
Peterson, the No. 1 overall pick in countless fantasy drafts, put up a huge stat line against the Arizona Cardinals with 122 yards and three rushing touchdowns. His scores all came in the first quarter, as Peterson found the end zone on runs of 4, 24 and 14 yards while recording his best fantasy point total (30.20) of the season. A.D. faces the Chicago Bears next week.
BenJarvus Green-Ellis, RB, Patriots
The Patriots' backfield had become a hot-hand situation, and the "Law Firm" was ablaze in Week 5. The veteran runner scorched the Jets for 136 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns in a 30-21 win. Green-Ellis found the end zone on a pair of 3-yard runs, one in the first quarter and one in the third. This could end up being his best fantasy stat line of the season.
