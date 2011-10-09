Peterson, Cassel produce big fantasy totals in Week 5

Published: Oct 09, 2011 at 12:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Who was the Fantasy Player of the Week? Vote on the top performers and decide who was the most valuable player!

Matt Cassel, QB, Chiefs

Cassel had a huge stat line against the Indianapolis Colts, posting 257 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-24 win. His scores came on passes of 41, 16, 5 and 11 yards, two of which went to Dwayne Bowe. Unfortunately, this performance didn't help a lot of fantasy owners -- Cassel was active in fewer than three percent of NFL.com leagues. He is on a bye in Week 6.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers

Heading into Week 5, the Tennessee Titans had allowed the 10th fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks. Couple that with the fact that the Steelers' offensive line had been horrible, and, well, you have Roethlisberger's best game of the season (makes a lot of sense, right?). Big Ben threw for 228 yards and posted an impressive five touchdowns in an important 38-17 win.

Fred Jackson, RB, Bills

Jackson, the start of the week on NFL.com, didn't disappoint with six receptions, 196 scrimmage yards and one touchdown in a 31-24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The talented veteran, who scored on a 5-yard run in the first quarter, has now averaged a ridiculous 22.37 fantasy points on NFL.com in his last four games. He's a must-start against the Giants in Week 6.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Vikings

Peterson, the No. 1 overall pick in countless fantasy drafts, put up a huge stat line against the Arizona Cardinals with 122 yards and three rushing touchdowns. His scores all came in the first quarter, as Peterson found the end zone on runs of 4, 24 and 14 yards while recording his best fantasy point total (30.20) of the season. A.D. faces the Chicago Bears next week.

BenJarvus Green-Ellis, RB, Patriots

The Patriots' backfield had become a hot-hand situation, and the "Law Firm" was ablaze in Week 5. The veteran runner scorched the Jets for 136 yards on the ground and a pair of touchdowns in a 30-21 win. Green-Ellis found the end zone on a pair of 3-yard runs, one in the first quarter and one in the third. This could end up being his best fantasy stat line of the season.

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Send it to AskFabiano@nfl.com or tweet it @Michael_Fabiano!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Which NFC West team will emerge from four-way tie for first? Plus, Rashan Gary's rise and Dallas' nasty D

The 2022 NFL season has been defined by parity, and no division exhibits this better than the NFC West. Which team will emerge from the current four-way tie for first place? Bucky Brooks explores. Plus, a rising star in Green Bay and a throwback unit in Dallas.

news

NFLPA approves updated concussion protocol, next step is for NFL to sign off on changes

The NFL Players Association's healthy and safety committee on Friday formally approved the updated concussion protocol, meant to close the "loophole" on gross motor instability. The next step is for the NFL to sign off on the final language of the updated protocol.

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) doubtful to play vs. Lions

New England quarterback Mac Jones was labeled as doubtful on Friday's injury report ahead of the Patriots' matchup Sunday versus the Lions. Rookie QB Bailey Zappe is in line to play if Jones can't start Sunday.

news

Saints' Andy Dalton expected to start vs. Seahawks with Jameis Winston doubtful; Michael Thomas out

The Saints are rolling with the Red Rifle for a second straight week. Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans this weekend when the Saints host the Seahawks, coach Dennis Allen said Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE