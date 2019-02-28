Around the NFL

Pete Carroll views Carson, Penny as 'one-two punch'

Published: Feb 28, 2019 at 07:00 AM
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Seattle Seahawks aren't about to fix something that isn't broken.

The Seahawks led the league in rushing last year, averaging a healthy 160 yards per game, thanks to the contributions of Chris Carson, Mike Davis and then-rookie Rashaad Penny, the team's first-round pick in 2018.

Carson led the team in rushing with 1,151 yards on 247 yards, while Penny capped off his rookie season with 419 yards rushing on 85 carries. It remains to be seen if the Seahawks bring back Davis, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 13, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll made it clear Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine how he views Carson and Penny for the 2019 season.

"One-two punch and I don't know who's one or who's two," Carroll said. "It doesn't matter to me. I thought both guys did a really good job."

Carson's emergence came as a surprise given Penny's lofty draft status. But an injury suffered in training camp set back Penny and opened the door for Carson to shine.

"Chris had a fantastic season," Carroll said. "It's the first time Chris has really had the opportunity to play a whole season all the way through and show what he's all about. It was exhilarating to watch him have that opportunity and to see him play. His style was great and loved the way he played."

The Seahawks haven't found a reliable running back to carry a full load since Marshawn Lynch stepped away from football after the 2015 season.

Seattle went through the likes of running backs Christine Michael, Thomas Rawls, Eddie Lacy and C.J. Prosise, among others, in an effort to field a capable backfield before finding the formula last season with Carson, Penny and Davis.

Carson, a physical runner, and Penny, a speedster and capable receiver out of the backfield, complement each other well.

And with a successful backfield-by-committee approach in 2018 helped by an improved offensive line, Carroll isn't in a hurry to change how the Seahawks run the football with Carson and Penny.

"Those two guys, they're good football players and we love what they bring," Carroll said. "They're not the same, their running style is much different, but there's plenty of room for both those guys. I'm excited for both of them."

