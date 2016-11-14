Pete Carroll: Thomas Rawls is 'ready to go'

Pete Carroll told 710 ESPN Radio on Monday that Rawls will practice to play against the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Thomas is ready to go," Carroll said, via ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia. "He's going to practice to play this week."
Carroll spoke optimistically of Rawls returning for Week 11 at the end of last week, saying the running back looked "fast and confident" in limited practice reps.
The Seahawks' power run game has slumped the past few weeks with Christine Michael seeing fewer and fewer totes. In Sunday's win over the New England Patriots, shifty rookie C.J. Prosise took the majority of snaps, leading the team with 17 carries for 66 yards rushing and adding seven receptions for 87 yards.
Prior to Rawls missing the last seven games with a fibula injury, Carroll continually talked up increasing the bruising rusher's snaps. Rawls' imminent return should immediately boost the Seahawks power rushing attack.
We could see Rawls take most of Michael's snaps while Prosise continues to earn the majority of reps as a dual threat.