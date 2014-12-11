Around the NFL

Pete Carroll talks up Jim Harbaugh as football coach

Published: Dec 11, 2014 at 05:47 AM

Perhaps this is one coach's way of softening up an opponent -- and rival -- before a big game. Maybe enough time has passed from the epic "What's your deal?" confrontation that Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh are actually friendly now.

Either way, Carroll heaved his support behind the embattled 49ers head coach Wednesday, something that few expected.

"I've never seen him not be a really good coach," Carroll said via ESPN.com. "He's a fantastic football coach. I've watched him do all the stuff he did at Stanford and turned that program around. What he's done at the Niners, I know that he's a great football coach."

It wouldn't surprise us if this is a general attitude shared by many NFL head coaches. Though they might dislike Harbaugh, they have a certain admiration for the almost maniacal way he lives and dies with his football teams. They might be scared to hire him, but they're terrified of coaching against him.

With Harbaugh working in California so long -- paralleling Carroll's rise at USC and in Seattle -- the two have plenty of reasons to hate each other. Last year's NFC title game would be good enough.

But, even on the verge of knocking Harbaugh out of the playoffs for good, Carroll is able to put that aside.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 14 and discusses the Seahawks' return to Super Bowl form. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars hire Colts' Press Taylor, brother of Bengals HC Zac, as offensive coordinator

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hiring Press Taylor as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Vikings expected to hire former Broncos DC Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator

The Vikings are filling out the coaching staff as the future head coach prepares for the Super Bowl. The Vikings are expected to hire Ed Donatell as defensive coordinator, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel: 'Absolutely no red flags' with Miami vacancy

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Thursday that he did not see any red flags with the Miami coaching vacancy stemming from the lawsuit filed by his predecessor, Brian Flores, that would have deterred him from taking the position.
news

Former Lions head coach, Raiders DL coach Rod Marinelli planning to retire

After 26 years in NFL coaching, Rod Marinelli is calling it a career.

Ian Rapoport reports that the long-time assistant and former Detroit Lions head coach is planning to retire.
news

Bengals' Mike Hilton embracing Cooper Kupp matchup: 'I feel like we're the best two slots in the game'

As the Cincinnati Bengals' nickelback, Mike Hilton will be tasked with covering Rams star Cooper Kupp in the biggest game of the year. The veteran corner says he's ready for the challenge.
news

Gus Bradley on taking over Colts defense: 'There's a Pro Bowl player at every level here'

Last year, Gus Bradley was tasked with rebuilding a defense. In 2022, his job will be more about maintenance. Bradley, introduced Wednesday as the Indianapolis Colts' new defensive coordinator, inherits the league's ninth-ranked scoring defense in the NFL.
news

Cam Akers vowed to return for Rams' postseason following Achilles tear last summer

After a torn Achilles was supposed to sideline Cam Akers for the entire season, the Rams running back told Matthew Stafford that if Los Angeles made the playoffs, Akers would be back on the field.   
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says league, not Commanders, will conduct investigation into new allegations

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his Wednesday news conference ahead of Super Bowl LVI that the league will conduct an independent investigation into new workplace misconduct allegations made last week against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder by Tiffani Johnston, a former team employee.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank weighs in on futures of QB Matt Ryan, WR Calvin Ridley

Owner Arthur Blank made it clear Wednesday he would welcome WR Calvin Ridley and QB Matt Ryan back in 2022, but did little to diminish the uncertainty regarding each of their starkly different situations. 
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell: NFL to re-examine everything related to diversity, hiring of minority head coaches

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league plans to reevaluate everything it is doing as it pertains to diversity and the hiring of minority head coaches, including re-examining the Rooney Rule.
news

Zac Taylor optimistic about C.J. Uzomah's status as Bengals prepare for Super Bowl LVI

﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿ started Super Bowl week by declaring he wouldn't miss the biggest game of his life. His coach seems to agree. Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters despite Uzomah not participating in Wednesday's session, he's optimistic about the tight end's chances of playing in Super Bowl LVI.
news

Munich to host first-ever regular-season NFL game in Germany during 2022 season; Frankfurt also to host future games

The NFL announced Wednesday that Munich has been selected to host the first-ever regular-season game in Germany during the 2022 season. The league also announced that Frankfurt will host future games in Germany.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW