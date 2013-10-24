Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks serve Starbucks for a cause

Published: Oct 24, 2013 at 04:55 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Members of the Seattle Seahawks, including coach Pete Carroll, became Starbucks baristas on Wednesday afternoon to benefit the A Better Place charity, Seahawks.com reported. Seahawks fan Katie Klocke was surprised when defensive lineman Russell Okung gave her a drink from the drive-thru window at a Renton, Wash., Starbucks.
  • In light of an HBO Real Sports/Marist Poll that says one third of Americans are less likely to let their sons play football, the Poughkeepsie Journal reported that youth football coaches say that education is the key to protecting kids from head injuries.
  • Former NFL running back Herschel Walker visited Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, WOAI-TV reported.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

