Pete Carroll's tackling technique gains attention in football circles

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- TheMMQB.com reported on Pete Carroll's tackling technique, which has been embraced by the NFL. The technique, based on a rugby tackle, has similarities to the Heads Up tackling technique.
- The Tampa Bay Times reported that Florida coaches and parents are considering whether to emulate California's new law to limit full contact practices each week.
- KTVU-TV in San Francisco reported on the new limited-practice law, which begins in 2015, and what current high school players think about it.
- The Jaguars' official website featured wide receiver Cecil Shorts, who is partnering with the United Way of Northeast Florida.
- Houston Texans linebacker David Quessenberrytold The Today Show that he has an "army" behind him during his battle with lymphoma.
- NBC News reported that internal injuries -- to organs such as the spleen, kidney and liver -- should be on the radar of parents of youth football players.
- The Arizona Republic took an in-depth look at the Mayo Clinic's work with Pop Warner Football coaches.
- The Fredrick (Maryland) News-Post reported how new policies and training methods hope to stave off head injuries in local high school football teams.
- The (Williamsburg, Virginia) Daily Press reported on three area high schools that are using helmet sensors this season.
- The (Racine, Wisconsin) Journal Times reported that local officials have not seen a drop in football enrollment this fall, partly because of concussion prevention methods that have been enacted.
- KPVI-TV in Pocatello, Idaho, talked to parents about concussion prevention as the area's high school football season began.
- KESQ-TV in Palm Springs, Calif., reported on baseline concussion testing for high school football players in the area.
- The (Palm Springs, California) Desert Sun reported on baseline concussion testing by the Coachella Valley High School football team.
- WDTN-TV in Dayton, Ohio, also looked at concussion testing and a youth football league that is conducting the preventative measure.
- WXXI-FM in Rochester, New York, interviewed medical officials about the importance of baseline concussion testing.
- The Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner reported on the importance of concussion awareness, talking to officials with the Alaska Trainers Association.
- The Montgomery (Pennsylvania) News published an editorial calling for high school football coaches to put players' health first.
- KERO-TV in Bakersfield, California, reported that a record number of coaches attended a concussion seminar.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor