Pete Carroll's tackling technique gains attention in football circles

Published: Aug 18, 2014 at 04:26 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • TheMMQB.com reported on Pete Carroll's tackling technique, which has been embraced by the NFL. The technique, based on a rugby tackle, has similarities to the Heads Up tackling technique.
  • The Tampa Bay Times reported that Florida coaches and parents are considering whether to emulate California's new law to limit full contact practices each week.
  • NBC News reported that internal injuries -- to organs such as the spleen, kidney and liver -- should be on the radar of parents of youth football players.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

