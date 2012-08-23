Pete Carroll's Seattle Seahawks are NFL's most fascinating team

Is he a good pro coach? He was run out of New York after one season with the Jets, criticized for being too lax, playing hoops with his players in his spare time. He was OK in New England, but didn't have great help picking players. Carroll put together an impressive run at USC, though it was marred by violations. He got to Seattle and handpicked Jackson and Charlie Whitehurst as his quarterback duo, a truly laughable combination and plan, not inspiring to say the least. Jackson will be jettisoned from the roster next week. Whitehurst is already long gone.