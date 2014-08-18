Pete Carroll's safe-tackling technique gaining attention in football circles

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Monday Morning Quarterback reported on Pete Carroll's tackling technique that has been embraced by the NFL. The technique, based on a rugby tackle, has similarities to the Heads Up tackling technique.
- The Tampa Bay Times reported that Florida coaches and parents are considering whether to emulate California's new law to limit full contact practices each week.
- KTVU-TV in San Francisco reported on the new law, which begins in 2015, and what current high school players think about it.
- Jaguars.com featured wide receiver Cecil Shorts, who is partnering with the United Way of Northeast Florida.
- Houston Texans linebacker David Quessenberrytold The Today Show that he has an army behind him during his battle with lymphoma.
- NBC News reported that internal injuries -- like the spleen, kidney and liver -- should be on the radar for parents of youth football players.
- The Arizona Republic took an in-depth look at the Mayo Clinic's work with Pop Warner Football coaches in the Phoenix area.
- The Fredrick (Md.) News-Post reported how new policies and training methods hope to stave off head injuries in that city's high school football teams.
- The Williamsburg (Va.). Daily-Press reported on three area high schools that are using helmet sensors this season.
- The Racine (Wis.) Journal-Times reported that local officials have not seen a drop in football enrollment this fall, partly because of concussion prevention methods that have been enacted.
- KPVI-TV in Pocatello, Idaho, talked to parents about concussion prevention as the area's high school football season began.
- KESQ-TV in Palm Springs, Calif., reported on baseline concussion testing for high school football players in the area.
- The Palm Springs (Calif.) Desert Sun reported on baseline concussion testing by the Coachella Valley High School football team.
- WDTN-TV in Dayton, Ohio, also looked at concussion testing and a youth football league that is conducting the preventive measure.
- WXXI-FM in Rochester, N.Y., interviewed medical officials about the importance of baseline concussion testing.
- The Fairbanks (Alaska) News-Miner reported on the importance of concussion awareness, talking to officials with the Alaska Trainers Association.
- The Montgomery (Pa.) News published an editorial calling for high school football coaches to put the players' health first.
- KERO-TV in Bakersfield, Calif., reported that a record number of coaches attended a concussion seminar.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor