Around the NFL

Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson nearing 100 percent

Published: Nov 14, 2016 at 06:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Seahawks have become reliant upon Russell Wilson's magic.

When an injury-ravaged Wilson limped into Arizona for a mid-October 6-6 tie on Sunday Night Football, Seattle's offense was dysfunctional. Minus Wilson's unparalleled elusiveness, the offensive line was exposed as a liability and the running game was easily stifled by a Cardinals defense with no respect for the quarterback's legs.

Four weeks later, the same national television audience saw a robust Seahawks onslaught in New England.

A vintage Wilson out-dueled peak Tom Brady, repeatedly spinning away from oncoming rushers to bedevil the Patriots defense with sandlot-style broken plays capped off by feathery touch passes that dropped into the outstretched hands of his receivers.

The highlight came on the last play before halftime. Down 14-12 with no timeouts remaining, Wilson entered riverboat-gambler mode, slipped away from pressure, faded to his left and tossed an against-the-grain gem to Doug Baldwin at the right pylon for the go-ahead score.

"What happened," Baldwin told The MMQB's Peter King, "is so against Football 101."

A whirling dervish with a mensa-level football IQ, Wilson can't maximize his "uncanny sense of awareness of what's around him" unless his legs are healthy enough to bail him out of trouble.

Last week, Pete Carroll noted that his quarterback ran full speed in practice for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain all the way back in the season opener. After Sunday night's thrilling victory, Seattle's head coach acknowledged that Wilson is finally nearing full proficiency.

"He looks like he's just about back," Carroll said, via the New York Daily News. "As we make the turn here, I think our guys are really ready to push and see how far we can take this season.

"We had been waiting. We really had been in waiting to get healthy. Maybe we waited a couple weeks too long, but we were waiting on Russ to be right and kicked it in last week, and you saw the change."

Wilson's Houdini-like escapability is reminiscent of Hall of Fame scramblers such as Fran Tarkenton and Roger Staubach. While he has regained that trademark pocket movement, he has rushed for fewer yards than the 39-year-old Brady over the past two weeks.

In other words, Wilson has yet to start stressing defenses with run-pass option plays as he did late last season during the hottest stretch of his career.

Judging by Carroll's comments and the recent game film, it's an untapped facet of Wilson's game with which the Eagles, Buccaneers, Panthers and Packers will have to contend over the next month.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Good Morning Football' wins Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Show; one of seven Emmys won for NFL Media

"Good Morning Football's" Sports Emmys win for Outstanding Studio Show -- Daily was one of seven Emmys hauled in by NFL Media on Tuesday.

news

Steelers expected to name Omar Khan new general manager

Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan is expected to be named the Steelers' new general manager, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday night.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery put trade talks on hold

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan coach told reporters on Tuesday that Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason shoulder surgery has effectively put trade talks on hold.

news

Steelers general manager hire should come by end of week

The Pittsburgh Steelers are wrapping up their general manager search and an announcement should come by the end of the week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

NFL owners approve Rooney Rule applying to vacant QB coach positions

NFL owners on Tuesday approved several new resolutions to the hiring process of NFL coaches, including the Rooney Rule now being applied to vacant quarterback coaching positions.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill explains Malik Willis comments: 'I meant no disrespect'

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill addressed his past comments on rookie Malik Willis, explaining he that meant "no disrespect" to his new teammate.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 24

Baltimore has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller, the team announced Tuesday.

news

NFL considering changes to Pro Bowl format, including replacing game with showcase of players

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the league is discussing the possibility of eliminating the traditional Sunday Pro Bowl game and using the day to showcase the players in it.

news

NFL Scouting Combine to remain in Indianapolis through 2024

Indianapolis will remain as the host of the NFL Scouting Combine for 2023 and 2024, the league announced Tuesday during the Spring League Meeting in Atlanta.

news

Rashod Bateman ready to take the lead in Ravens' WR room following Marquise Brown trade: 'It's my time'

Following the offseason trade of Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman is looking to become the Ravens' lead wide receiver in his second season.

news

Seahawks turn to Jordyn Brooks to replace Bobby Wagner as defensive leader

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced third-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks will succeed Bobby Wagner as Seattle's defensive signal-caller.

news

Rams-Bengals preseason Super Bowl rematch will air on NFL Network

NFL Network will air the Rams-Bengals preseason Super Bowl rematch on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. ET.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW