Pete Carroll: NFL admitted missed interference calls

The above was part of the Seahawks receiver's reaction to finding out the NFL admitted a pass interference penalty should have been called on a pivotal fourth down incompletion in the Week 11, 24-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll told USA Today's Jim Corbett that the NFL's vice president of officiating, Dean Blandino, informed the team that two pass interference calls were missed in last Sunday's game. One was against receiver Jermaine Kearse. The big one was on Baldwin.
"The interpretation was it definitely played a factor in (Baldwin's) route and it should have been called," Carroll said. "There's nothing you can do about it. You just have to live with it. That's just part of the game."
Baldwin was knocked off his corner fade route from the 2-yard line and the pass fell incomplete. The Seahawks had the ball two more times down four points, but never came that close again.
"Pete just came up to me today and told me the NFL came back and said, 'It should have been a penalty,' " Baldwin told USA Today. "Pete said, 'It's unfortunate. We move ahead. And we're not worried about it.' "
Baldwin was hot after the play, vociferously looking for a flag. Days later, the Seahawks' leading receiver has moved on to prepping for the Arizona Cardinals, in what could be a season-defining matchup.
"I was upset after the game. And now I've just let it go," said Baldwin. "The refs are human, too. We all make mistakes."
