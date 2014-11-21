Around the NFL

Pete Carroll: NFL admitted missed interference calls

Published: Nov 21, 2014 at 02:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

"The refs are human, too. We all make mistakes." --Doug Baldwin

The above was part of the Seahawks receiver's reaction to finding out the NFL admitted a pass interference penalty should have been called on a pivotal fourth down incompletion in the Week 11, 24-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll told USA Today's Jim Corbett that the NFL's vice president of officiating, Dean Blandino, informed the team that two pass interference calls were missed in last Sunday's game. One was against receiver Jermaine Kearse. The big one was on Baldwin.

"The interpretation was it definitely played a factor in (Baldwin's) route and it should have been called," Carroll said. "There's nothing you can do about it. You just have to live with it. That's just part of the game."

Baldwin was knocked off his corner fade route from the 2-yard line and the pass fell incomplete. The Seahawks had the ball two more times down four points, but never came that close again.

"Pete just came up to me today and told me the NFL came back and said, 'It should have been a penalty,' " Baldwin told USA Today. "Pete said, 'It's unfortunate. We move ahead. And we're not worried about it.' "

Baldwin was hot after the play, vociferously looking for a flag. Days later, the Seahawks' leading receiver has moved on to prepping for the Arizona Cardinals, in what could be a season-defining matchup.

"I was upset after the game. And now I've just let it go," said Baldwin. "The refs are human, too. We all make mistakes."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Raiders' shocking win over the Chiefs and previews every other Week 12 game. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Christmas doubleheader

The Colts and Packers took home some impressive gifts in the form of huge victories. Here's what we learned from Saturday's Christmas Day doubleheader.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers breaks Brett Favre's franchise record with 443rd TD pass

Aaron Rodgers has moved into the top spot in Packers lore, passing Brett Favre for the most passing TDs in franchise history.
news

Colts place Darius Leonard on reserve/COVID-19 list; LB will not play vs. Cardinals 

The Indianapolis Colts will play on Christmas Day without their best defensive player.
news

Week 16 Saturday inactives: Browns-Packers, Colts-Cardinals 

The official inactives for Saturday's games between the Browns and Packers and the Colts and Cardinals.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni clears COVID-19 protocols, will coach vs. Giants

After missing multiple days this week with COVID-19, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni cleared protocols Saturday and is expected to coach against the Giants. The team announced that the first-year coach returned to the facility Saturday.
news

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill clears COVID-19 protocols, expected to play vs. Steelers

﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ is back just in time. The Chiefs receiver cleared COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, and is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 25

The Patriots are getting a key offensive weapon back ahead of their most important game of the year. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley heading to reserve/COVID-19 list, out vs. Bengals

The Ravens have questions at quarterback. Baltimore is placing ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. He will not play against Cincinnati.
news

Rams place LT Andrew Whitworth on reserve/COVID-19 list, activate RB Cam Akers from injured reserve

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ will likely be without his blindside blocker Sunday in Minneapolis. The Rams placed left tackle ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, one day before L.A. is slated to take on the Vikings.
news

Ryquell Armstead back on Jaguars active roster after COVID-19 battle, year away from football

﻿Ryquell Armstead﻿ returned to the Jaguars this week when general manager Trent Baalke signed the 25-year-old back Wednesday off the Packers practice squad.
news

NFL players, teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Saturday. Here's our roundup of some of the best social media posts celebrating Christmas Day.
news

Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to seize 'unbelievable opportunity' vs. Dolphins

Saints rookie QB Ian Book aims to make the most of his first NFL start on Monday night after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were placed on the reserve/COVID list earlier this week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW