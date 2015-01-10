Pete Carroll makes football fun again for Seattle Seahawks

Carroll's team certainly played that way the next day, Saturday, sustaining a surprisingly inspired first half of football by the Panthers. There was no panic and, really, no incredible adjustments. Marshawn Lynch was eventually going to get going, so they kept running him (See: Lynch's stiff-arming 25-yarder in the third quarter). Carolina was eventually going to give Russell Wilson back his deadly running lanes, so he took them when they opened (See: Wilson's 14-yard scramble to get Seattle out of dangerous field position). Cam Newton was going to need to hurl the ball at some point without the constant veneer of a read-option fake, so when he did, they blitzed him (see: Bruce Irvin flying off the edge on Carolina's first play of the fourth quarter).