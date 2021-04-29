Pete Carroll on Seahawks not having first-round selection: 'Our No. 1 pick is Jamal Adams'

The Seattle Seahawks sit with just three draft picks entering the 2021 NFL Draft. Most of their draft capital went out the door with the ﻿Jamal Adams﻿ trade last offseason.

The swap for the All-Pro safety included the Seahawks' first and third-round picks in 2021.

Without a selection Thursday night, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said his team considers Adams its first-round pick.

"I would say, about the draft, our No. 1 pick is ﻿Jamal Adams﻿, and that's a heck of a pick," Carroll said, via the team's official website. "He had a really good year leading into getting drafted by us No. 1, and it would have cost us another No. 1 to get that done, that incredible of a football player we saw last year, and we're really excited about the future too."

Adams doesn't come with the same roll-of-the-dice questions that accompany most draft picks, particularly as deep as Seattle had been slated to selected. However, he's also no longer on a bargain contract that accompanies rookies. Not only did the Seahawks shell out draft capital, but they'll also have to sign him long-term.

GM John Schneider offered no indication of contract talks at this stage or whether Adams is wary of playing on the fifth-year option. He did note, however, that Seattle still views the safety as a long-term piece of their defensive puzzle.

"Absolutely. We're going to be celebrating Jamal tomorrow evening," Schneider said Wednesday. "We want him to be a long time for sure. He's a great player. We're glad we made the trade to get him, and he's going to be a very important part of our future."