Pete Carroll indicates Jamal Adams will return to Seahawks lineup following Week 6 bye

Published: Oct 09, 2020 at 06:07 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Jamal Adams﻿ isn't suiting up this weekend for Seattle, but his return is around the corner.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated Friday the safety should be ready to return following Seattle's Week 6 bye.

Carroll was asked about Adams' competitive nature and how it's affecting him during his time away from the field, and the coach had nothing but positive things to say about his All-Pro defender, despite Adams' frustration with his groin injury.

"It's really hard on him, because he's so competitive and he's at the far end of the spectrum in the kind of energy that he brings and operates with and his expectations are so high," Carroll explained. "To have to deal with the frustration of not being able to express all of that is really difficult. I recognize that only as a strength and a positive. We've worked our way through it and it's why I made the declaration with him early so we're not hanging with it during the week."

... "He's applying himself to his rehab like he does on the football field. He's really going for it and he's going to be ready for it next turn, just not this one."

Adams came to Seattle in a blockbuster offseason deal that required the Seahawks to send two first-round picks to New York for the star safety. Through two and half games, Adams was proving to be worth the draft capital, making an impact all over the field and filling the role of emotional leader of Seattle's defense.

Seattle inserted former practice squad player ﻿Ryan Neal﻿ in Adams' place in Week 3 after Adams exited with the injury, and he played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in the Seahawks' Week 4 win over Miami, recording his second interception in as many games along with six tackles. Neal has received help from former Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor, who reached out through Carroll to assist the youngster, which Neal said this week was "incredible."

"Ryan is the type of kid who sucks up all the information," defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said, via the team's official site. "Once it's his time to play, you can see all the information. He's able to use it and put himself in a position to be very impactful."

Neal will play again Sunday against Minnesota before the team reaches the bye, which will give Adams another week to rehab and work toward his anticipated return in Week 7. And just in case, the Seahawks appear to have uncovered a worthy understudy to Adams in Neal.

