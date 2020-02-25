Around the NFL

Pete Carroll excited by potential of Wilson-Olsen threat

Published: Feb 25, 2020 at 12:16 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pete Carroll knew Greg Olsen well before the tight end's visit to Seattle earlier this month.

Carroll's team had been battling with Olsen's Panthers for years. But with the arrival of 2020 came the parting of ways between Olsen and Carolina, meaning the 34-year-old tight end was on the market and available. If you can't -- or have to fight tooth and nail to -- beat them, why not join forces?

Olsen signed with Seattle last week after visiting with a few different teams, and after meeting with him a few times, Carroll can't wait to see what the veteran can do with Russell Wilson.

"He can't help but make an impression about his smarts, his awareness and his resolve to be great and to do something great and be a part of something," Carroll said of Olsen. "He's just on a high level, so we're very fortunate to have him.

"I think he'll make a very fast transition. He and Russell worked in the spring time and when the summer time comes up they'll be together often. I don't think there's any ceiling we should put on their ability to get together. I'm really excited about that."

Olsen joins a depth chart that also includes up-and-comer Will Dissly, H-back Jacob Hollister and another former Panther, Ed Dickson. It's the first of the group who stands to benefit most from Olsen's arrival. Carroll emphasized how "thrilled" Dissly was when he learned Olsen would be joining the Seahawks, creating the potential for a dual threat at tight end and giving an excellent opportunity to Dissly to learn from one of the game's best. After all, time is of the essence for Olsen, and he could be more than just a big help for 2020 with his potential impact on younger talent like Dissly.

As for that time, Olsen will only be able to make the most of it if he can stay on the field, something he hasn't done much of in two of his last three seasons. It's gotten to the point where he's been somewhat labeled as an injury concern, but Carroll fought against that notion Tuesday.

"He's had a very clean process to get to this point. He had one foot injury that kind of turned into another related thing on his foot," Carroll said. "He's in pretty darn good shape right now for all the years he's played."

Good shape indeed. It sounds as if his shape should fit into the Seahawks' mold quite well.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community reacts to blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade from Chiefs to Dolphins

Tyreek Hill is heading from Kansas City to Miami in a trade that nets the Dolphins five draft picks, including a 2022 first-rounder. Here's how the NFL world reacted to the league's latest deal.
news

Chiefs trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins for multiple draft picks, including 2022 first-rounder

The Chiefs are trading ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ to the Dolphins for five draft picks including a 2022 first-rounder, NFL Network's Insider Ian Rapoport reports
news

Chiefs give WR Tyreek Hill's camp permission to seek trade after contract extension talks stall

Despite an offer that would make Tyreek Hill one of the NFL's highest-paid receivers, talks on a contract extension have stalled and the Chiefs have given Hill's agent permission to seek a trade, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Falcons GM Fontenot on dead-money cap hit from Matt Ryan trade: 'We're taking it on the chin this year'

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot discusses the team's strategy behind trading longtime QB Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Pete Carroll would like Seahawks to bring back QB Geno Smith

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll specifically mentioned bringing back QB Geno Smith when talking about the QB room after trading Russell Wilson.
news

Matt Ryan pens thank you to Atlanta: 'I have long thought and often said that I would retire as a Falcon'

Matt Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Falcons before Monday's trade that shipped him to Indianapolis. The former NFL MVP wrote a lengthy thank you letter to Atlanta, praising the fans and noting that he expected to retire the Falcons QB.
news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson on facing Davante Adams, Raiders: 'They better be ready for us'

The AFC West's stockpiling of talent this offseason sets up two annual meetings between division newcomers ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and J.C. Jackson. The Chargers corner spoke confidently about that matchup with the Raiders during his introductory conference.
news

Seahawks, Pete Carroll 'going to do everything we can to get' DK Metcalf extension worked out this offseason

Head coach Pete Carroll believes a major priority going forward this offseason is extending one of the Seahawks' brightest remaining stars, wide receiver ﻿DK Metcalf. 
news

Rams working on extension with Aaron Donald, still interested in bringing back Odell Beckham

Rams general manager Les Snead is currently working on an extension with defensive tackle Aaron Donald and also expressed ongoing interest in re-signing ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ when speaking with the media on Tuesday. 
news

Lifelong Raiders fan Davante Adams realizing dream by joining Las Vegas

Former Packers receiver Davante Adams was formally introduced as the newest member of the Raiders on Tuesday, and he knew just what to wear. Dressed in a black suit with a black shirt, the new star of the Silver and Black expressed delight when embracing his new environment, which includes a realization of a dream that can be traced back to elementary school.
news

Top free agent Terron Armstead signing five-year, $75M deal with Dolphins

Former New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead is signing a five-year, $75 million deal, plus incentives, with the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

New Colts QB Matt Ryan hopes to follow paths of Brady, Stafford in pursuit of Super Bowl

New Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is hoping his move from the Falcons will pay off much like it has in the past for other big-name quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford as he looks "to catch that spark and go." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW