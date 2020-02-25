Pete Carroll excited by potential of Wilson-Olsen threat

Olsen joins a depth chart that also includes up-and-comer Will Dissly, H-back Jacob Hollister and another former Panther, Ed Dickson. It's the first of the group who stands to benefit most from Olsen's arrival. Carroll emphasized how "thrilled" Dissly was when he learned Olsen would be joining the Seahawks, creating the potential for a dual threat at tight end and giving an excellent opportunity to Dissly to learn from one of the game's best. After all, time is of the essence for Olsen, and he could be more than just a big help for 2020 with his potential impact on younger talent like Dissly.