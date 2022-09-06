Pete Carroll dismisses Seahawks' doubters: 'They don't know. They're just guessing at this point'

Most prognosticators view Seattle as a candidate for the worst record in the NFL rather than a club that will push for a playoff spot in the rugged NFC West.

Always the optimist, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll rejects that line of thinking.

"I don't feel like that at all," Carroll said Monday, via ESPN. "I don't feel like any part of any of that is what's true other than the fact that that's what people think. I'm not in that business now. I'm in the business of helping these guys get ready to play with all of the work that we do and all of the mentality and the culture and the environment that we're in. We've been averaging 10 wins a year for the last 20-something years [dating back to 2001-2009 run at USC]. You think I could think anything different than that? I don't. I don't see any reason my expectations should change at all."

The biggest reason for the lack of faith that Carroll's club will continue to stack 10-win seasons was the trade of Russell Wilson this offseason. With the Seahawks set to start Geno Smith in Week 1, there is little belief that they currently have a quarterback on the roster who can lift all boats.

NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund calculates the Seahawks with a 5.6 projected win total, tied for third-worst in the NFL.

"I don't care what anybody says," Carroll said of doubters. "People have been saying stuff about teams for years. They don't know. They're just guessing at this point, and then we go and prove it and we see where we are ... Win a big game in the opener or struggle and not win a big game in the opener, you've got to come back and get going again and back on track regardless."

From the Seahawks' view, most of their key pieces to the upstart 2012 club that spurned a decade of winning weren't highly thought of out of the gate. Carroll is counting on catching that lightning in a bottle again, with the young players melding together and coalescing into a winner.

"We're very hopeful and excited about it and see nothing but good stuff happening," he said. "We have to go prepare like it and make sure that we're ready and then go perform like it. So I'm really excited about this team. I love the makeup. I love the way that they've come together from way back when. I love the leadership. I love the speed. I love our style in all aspects and now we need to go out and show it and live up to what the expectations are. My expectations are very high."