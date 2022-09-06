Around the NFL

Pete Carroll dismisses Seahawks' doubters: 'They don't know. They're just guessing at this point'

Published: Sep 06, 2022 at 08:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Most prognosticators view Seattle as a candidate for the worst record in the NFL rather than a club that will push for a playoff spot in the rugged NFC West.

Always the optimist, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll rejects that line of thinking.

"I don't feel like that at all," Carroll said Monday, via ESPN. "I don't feel like any part of any of that is what's true other than the fact that that's what people think. I'm not in that business now. I'm in the business of helping these guys get ready to play with all of the work that we do and all of the mentality and the culture and the environment that we're in. We've been averaging 10 wins a year for the last 20-something years [dating back to 2001-2009 run at USC]. You think I could think anything different than that? I don't. I don't see any reason my expectations should change at all."

The biggest reason for the lack of faith that Carroll's club will continue to stack 10-win seasons was the trade of Russell Wilson this offseason. With the Seahawks set to start Geno Smith in Week 1, there is little belief that they currently have a quarterback on the roster who can lift all boats.

NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund calculates the Seahawks with a 5.6 projected win total, tied for third-worst in the NFL.

"I don't care what anybody says," Carroll said of doubters. "People have been saying stuff about teams for years. They don't know. They're just guessing at this point, and then we go and prove it and we see where we are ... Win a big game in the opener or struggle and not win a big game in the opener, you've got to come back and get going again and back on track regardless."

From the Seahawks' view, most of their key pieces to the upstart 2012 club that spurned a decade of winning weren't highly thought of out of the gate. Carroll is counting on catching that lightning in a bottle again, with the young players melding together and coalescing into a winner.

"We're very hopeful and excited about it and see nothing but good stuff happening," he said. "We have to go prepare like it and make sure that we're ready and then go perform like it. So I'm really excited about this team. I love the makeup. I love the way that they've come together from way back when. I love the leadership. I love the speed. I love our style in all aspects and now we need to go out and show it and live up to what the expectations are. My expectations are very high."

With Wilson bringing the Broncos to Seattle for Week 1 on Monday Night Football, Carroll has a huge opportunity to shut up the doubters if his young club can pull off the upset.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

After years with rival Eagles, veteran tackle Jason Peters now loves Cowboys' 'swagger'

Four seasons ago, while still a member of the Eagles, Jason Peters called the Cowboys an arrogant organization. After signing with Jerry Jones' club Monday, the 40-year-old changed his tune.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady on O-line: 'I hope they take it to heart all the things that people have said about them'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recognizes the challenges his depleted offensive line will face this season, and he's using the outside noise to motivate the group.

news

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson 'locked in' despite contract situation lingering

As we gear up for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is approaching his soft deadline for a new contract extension. Head coach John Harbaugh said the QB is hopeful for a deal but "locked in" on football.

news

Steelers list Mitch Trubisky No. 1 on depth chart; QB also named a team captain

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their unofficial depth chart for Week 1, and Mitchell Trubisky is listed as their starting quarterback.

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says RB James Robinson (Achilles) will play Sunday vs. Commanders

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that James Robinson will "definitely" play in Jacksonville's Week 1 game at Washington on Sunday.

news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh says QB Zach Wilson (knee) has chance to start Sunday vs. Ravens

Jets QB Zach Wilson went through a workout on Monday and has a chance to be ready to start in Sunday's regular-season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday.

news

Giants OC Mike Kafka, not HC Brian Daboll, to call plays during 2022 season

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Monday that assistant coach Mike Kafka will call plays this season.

news

Commanders hire four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan as assistant defensive line coach

Ryan Kerrigan, the four-time Pro Bowler from Purdue, has been named assistant defensive line coach for the Washington Commanders, the team announced Monday.

news

Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return by early November following foot surgery

The Saints received good news following Trevor Penning's foot surgery: The rookie tackle has a chance to be ready to return by early November, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Former Eagles, Bears OT Jason Peters signing with Cowboys

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a contract less than one week before the start of the 2022 regular season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE