Pete Carroll, Chip Kelly among coaches facing heat after Week 1

Let's not overlook the impact of a tough divisional loss like this -- and how it can affect the locker room. This isn't something Coughlin can just dismiss. He will have to address it. And as we've seen in years past, when Coughlin is winning, he's viewed as authoritative, firm and the captain of the ship. When he's losing, he's perceived as an out-of-touch task master who's non-communicative with his players. Of course, the truth is, win or lose, Coughlin's really the same guy doing the same thing. Now, in the Giants' locker room, he has to get his team focused on a rejuvenated Falcons squad flying high after a Week 1 upset of Philadelphia.