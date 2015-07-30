Pessimism Wilson, Seahawks strike deal before camp

The self-imposed deadline looms for the Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson to strike long-term contract agreement before training camp starts. Players report on Thursday and practices begin Friday.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the two sides are talking and trying to hammer out a deal, but there is some pessimism that an agreement gets done, per sources informed of the talks.
The gap between the sides is based on cash up front and guaranteed money, Rapoport reported earlier this week. While there are significant guarantees involved in the current discussions, most are simply for injury only.
Wilson has stated several times he's willing to play out the final year of his rookie contract, which pays him a $1.54 million base salary.
Deadlines generally spur action, even artificial deadlines, but with hours left before the sides plan to break off talks for the season the pessimism appears overwhelming.
If the sides can't agree before camp starts, expect the Seahawks to slap the franchise tag on Wilson next offseason.
