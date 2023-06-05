PESQUISA NFL BRASIL

Published: Jun 05, 2023 at 11:06 AM
T.J. Watt reflects on 'frustrating' 2022 season, says he's 'evolving' training to avoid future injuries
T.J. Watt missed seven games in 2022 as he dealt with a variety of injuries, leading to a subpar follow-up to his Defensive Player of the Year showing. Heading into a new season, the Steelers OLB said he's "evolving" his approach as he get older to ensure he remains available on a consistent basis.
After injury-riddled first two NFL seasons, Panthers CB Jaycee Horn hopes best is ahead
Injuries have limited playing time for CB Jaycee Horn over his first two seasons, but heading into 2023 the much-discussed 2021 first-round pick is hoping that the best is in front of him, and he'll be able to turn in a healthy and productive season.
