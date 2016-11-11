Around the NFL

Pernell McPhee tells Bears defense to stay pissed

Published: Nov 11, 2016 at 01:45 AM

Coming off a bye week, the Bears (2-6) theoretically don't have much to play for. The same cannot be said for their opponent, a 3-5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that is desperately trying to climb back into relevance in the NFC South.

But Bears linebacker Pernell McPhee doesn't want his unit giving any free passes.

"Monday, I told the guys the main thing was to stay pissed off," McPhee said, via ESPN.com. "Guys need to know where we are and where we can go. The sky's the limit; only thing we've got to do is stay focused."

Sunday's game will be just McPhee's second back from the PUP list, and first where he'll potentially get real starters snaps. In a win over the Vikings, he got one sack over 25 snaps.

The matchup should tell us whether or not the Bears plan on being a doormat for the rest of the season, or if they could be a fascinating spoiler down the stretch. McPhee was able to wreak havoc on a broken down Vikings offensive line two weeks ago and could potentially do the same against a Buccaneers front that doesn't have much to write home about outside of Demar Dotson and Ali Marpet.

McPhee's presence alongside John Fox's coaching has been the only fear factor for opposing teams over the last two seasons. The Bears have a chance with this game to climb into the NFL's top 10 best defenses in terms of total yards allowed per game. They are 14th in points allowed (22.4) and are one of the least penalized units in the sport.

Should this continue, it might help wipe away some of the bitterness heading into a rough offseason review for Fox and the rest of the Bears coaching staff. Stay pissed, indeed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington, TE Logan Thomas agree to terms on three-year extension

The Washington Football Team and TE Logan Thomas have a greed to terms on a three-year contract extension, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Xavien Howard reports to Dolphins camp without adjusted contract

﻿Xavien Howard﻿'s holdout is over. The cornerback reported to Dolphins training camp on time Tuesday in an arrival the club's social team was happy to publish via Twitter.
news

Joe Judge not worried about Kadarius Toney's strange start to Giants career

﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ is the latest first-round pick to provide an injection of new hope to the Giants and their passionate fanbase, but his start has been, well, odd.
news

'No. 2 is not an option' for Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew

In some ways, Trevor Lawrence was predicted to be the Jaguars' QB1 since last season when he was still in college. But for Gardner Minshew, "No. 2 is not an option."
news

Joe Judge: Giants will make 'right decision' for Saquon Barkley's return

Updates aplenty throughout the offseason have offered little in terms of a timetable for Saquon Barkley﻿'s return from an ACL tear and Giants head coach Joe Judge stressed that caution is the preeminent factor when it comes to Barkley hitting the field running.
news

Aaron Rodgers arrives at training camp, near deal with Packers to return for 2021 season

After a lengthy offseason standoff, ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ is nearly back with the Pack. Rodgers and Green Bay are in the final stages of a reworked deal to bring him back for the 2021 season
news

Longtime cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti will be first woman inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Longtime New England Patriots cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti has been selected for posthumous induction into the team Hall of Fame as a contributor, team owner Robert Kraft announced Monday. 
news

Washington agrees to terms with DL Jonathan Allen on four-year, $72M deal

Washington is locking up a key fixture of its front seven for the long haul. The Football Team agreed to terms with former first-round DL Jonathan Allen on a four-year, $72 million deal with a $30 million signing bonus.
news

Aaron Rodgers plans to play for Green Bay Packers in 2021 season

It appears Aaron Rodgers' long summer of frustration with the Packers will end back where it started: with Rodgers under center for the green and gold. Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for the Packers this season.
news

Saints' home stadium rebranded as Caesars Superdome 

The New Orleans Saints' dome stadium is still super. It just has a new name. The Saints and Caesars Entertainment announced Monday the formation of a 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that rebrands the downtown New Orleans facility as the Caesars Superdome.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19, quarantining ahead of training camp

The Indianapolis Colts will kick off training camp this week without their head coach. Colts coach Frank Reich tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine away from the team facility.
news

Trai Turner determined to lead Steelers' remade offensive line into 'new era'

Trai Turner is playing for his third team in as many seasons. Take one look at the Steelers offensive line, and it's clear why he isn't approaching the situation like a newcomer.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW