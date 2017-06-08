Pernell McPhee: LBs plan to 'dominate' opponents

Most analysts project the Chicago Bears to struggle through another difficult season. The sentiment among most fans in Chicago is apathy towards this year's iteration of 'Bear Down.'
Despite the low expectations, Pernell McPhee believes his outside linebacker crew should have their sights set high in 2017.
"Dominate, destroy every opponent that we face," McPhee said this week, via ESPN. "Just showing the world why they actually got these guys in the room. Me, Leonard [Floyd], Willie [Young], Lamarr [Houston] and Sam [Acho]. Just dominate in the NFL. That's my focus. That's what I want us to do, and that's what I think we're going to do."
We could take time here to scoff. Perhaps you're giggling to yourself over the above quote, pondering what sort of quip you will post next to it on social media. The truth is even if we see stumbling blocks with McPhee's stated goal, every professional athlete should walk into work every day expecting to dominate. Anything less than that mentality and he/she will be driving a UPS truck within a month.
The Bears outside linebackers certainly have the talent to disrupt the passer in 2017. McPhee can be a whirling dervish, Floyd owns the athletic ability to make a huge leap off the edge, Young has proven to be productive and Houston has been a difference maker in the past.
The first step in the group "dominating" would be to remain healthy. McPhee missed seven games last season with injury, Floyd missed four and Houston missed all but two contests. If they are all on the field healthy, then the Bears might have a good pass rush.