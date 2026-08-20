Péricles, Kandace Lindsey to perform national anthems at 2026 NFL Rio Game

The National Football League announced that Brazilian samba and pagode star Péricles and American bilingual recording artist Kandace Lindsey will perform the national anthems of Brazil and the United States prior to the 2026 NFL Rio Game between the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 5:25 p.m. BRT (4:25 p.m. ET) at Maracanã Stadium.

Péricles will perform the Brazilian National Anthem, and Kandace Lindsey will perform the U.S. National Anthem.

One of the leading voices in Brazilian samba and pagode, Péricles has built a celebrated career spanning four decades. A founding member and longtime lead vocalist of Exaltasamba, he launched a successful solo career in 2012 and has released acclaimed projects including Em Sua Direção, which earned a Latin GRAMMY® nomination for Best Samba/Pagode Album.

“I’m very happy and honored to receive this invitation. Singing the Brazilian National Anthem is always a very special moment, and having the opportunity to represent Brazil at an event of this magnitude, here at the Maracanã, makes it even more meaningful,” said Péricles. “Music and sports have a unique way of bringing people together and creating unforgettable moments. I’m truly excited to be part of such an important moment for the NFL in Brazil, and I hope to represent our country in the best possible way”.

Kandace Lindsey is a bilingual American recording artist whose work bridges Brazilian soul, jazz and global rhythms. Singing in Portuguese and English, her latest album, To Brasil with Love, reflects her deep connection to Brazilian music and culture. She has performed internationally and shared stages with artists including Herbie Hancock, Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez. She is also a featured artist on a Latin GRAMMY®-winning album.

“I am so proud to represent the USA, singing our National Anthem on a stage in a city that has inspired me artistically is a full-circle moment for me,” said Lindsey. “Music has the power to bring people together across cultures and borders, and I’m honored to have that cross-cultural exchange on full display on this global stage, representing my country through my voice and my art.”

“Péricles and Kandace Lindsey bring distinct voices and a shared connection to the musical cultures of Brazil and the United States,” said Tim Tubito, “Their anthem performances will create a powerful opening at Maracanã Stadium as we celebrate the NFL’s first regular-season game in Rio de Janeiro and bring fans together through football and music.”