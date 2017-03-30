Perfect Pairs: Ideal top two draft picks for Tennessee Titans

The Move The Sticks podcast is identifying "Perfect Pairs" -- the ideal top two picks -- for each NFL team leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29. NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks will unveil a new set of picks for each division over the next several weeks, continuing with the AFC South.
Tennessee Titans
Perfect draft pair: Ohio State CB Marshon Lattimore (Round 1, pick 5); Temple LB Haason Reddick (Round 1, pick 18)
Brooks on Lattimore: Lattimore is a polished cover corner who can upgrade the Titans' secondary. He has tremendous movement skills and does a great job of using a variety of techniques -- he can do everything. His game can translate into any system. If Lattimore is able to overcome the hamstring issues that plagued him during his time at Ohio State, he can be a perennial Pro Bowler.
Jeremiah on Reddick: Reddick has probably helped himself more than any other prospect this postseason given his performances at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine. This is a special talent. He's versatile -- you can have him rush off the edge or stack him inside at linebacker. He'll add some speed and playmaking ability to the front seven.
