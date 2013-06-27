Perfect draft: How far can you let RGIII fall?

Round 1, Pick No. 10 - LeSean McCoy, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: I have seen McCoy taken in mock drafts as high as fifth overall and as low as the last pick in the first round. Since that is the spot I'm in for this perfect draft, well, I would be thrilled to see him fall to me. Forget about what he did (or didn't do) last season - McCoy is going to see a statistical re-birth in the high-octane offense of new coach Chip Kelly.