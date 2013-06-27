Perfect draft: How far can you let RGIII fall?

Round 1, Pick No. 10 - LeSean McCoy, RB, Philadelphia Eagles: I have seen McCoy taken in mock drafts as high as fifth overall and as low as the last pick in the first round. Since that is the spot I'm in for this perfect draft, well, I would be thrilled to see him fall to me. Forget about what he did (or didn't do) last season - McCoy is going to see a statistical re-birth in the high-octane offense of new coach Chip Kelly.
Round 2, Pick No. 11 - Calvin Johnson, WR, Detroit Lions:Megatron falling into the second round? I must be mad! Well, it's not out of the realm of possibility because everyone is going to be focused on runners in Round 1. The top wide receiver in fantasy land in each of the last two years, Johnson should continue to dominate the stat sheets at his position. His yards are likely to decline, but his scores will no doubt rise.
Round 3, Pick No. 30 - Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers: Cobb, a member of my Fantasy man Crush list, is in a great position to break out in 2013. A versatile performer who showed flashes of real potential last season, he's going to see more than his share of opportunities in an explosive Packers offense. With Greg Jennings out of the mix, I wouldn't be shocked to see Cobb record 90-plus catches and over 1,000 yards.
Round 4, Pick No. 31 - Darren McFadden, RB, Oakland Raiders: I know, I know - McFadden is always getting hurt. But I have a long time in between picks and he's likely to be one of the best backs still left on the board at this point. On a positive note, McFadden is in a contract year and should thrive in the Raiders' new power-running attack. It's a roll of the dice, but it's one I'm willing to take at this point.
Round 5, Pick No. 50 - Lamar Miller, RB, Miami Dolphins: Another member of my Fantasy Man Crush list, Miller is going to be one of the players I target in ever draft. The new featured runner in the Dolphins backfield, Miller will have every chance to produce at a high level this season. He also has the most favorable schedule among fantasy running backs, which just makes him that much more attractive in all 2013 drafts.
Round 6, Pick No. 51 - Danny Amendola, WR, New England Patriots: The state of the Patriots pass attack is questionable at best, but one thing is for certain - Amendola is very likely to be the top option in this offense when Tom Brady drops back to pass. And while his proneness to injuries is a real cause for concern, it's also tough to look past Amendola's potential. In a best-case scenario, he could catch 100 balls.
Round 7, Pick No. 70 - Robert Griffin III, QB, Washington Redskins: I have been in draft where RGIII has fallen all the way into the ninth round. I don't see that happening moving forward, as all reports on his return from major knee reconstruction have been positive. With that being said, I think that he could still be on the board in Round 7 based on the current circumstances surrounding the fantasy football world.
Round 8, Pick No. 71 - Ryan Mathews, RB, San Diego Chargers: Call me nostalgic, call me what you will. Truth be told, I don't like Mathews this season after he's burned me in the past, and I wouldn't draft him if he weren't my fourth fantasy running back. That's right, he's going to be sitting on my bench in most weeks unless he proves he's worth starting outside of bye weeks. I guess we'll just see what transpires in 2013.
Round 9, Pick No. 90 - Tavon Austin, WR, St. Louis Rams: If I had to name this team, I'd call it "Youth Gone Wild" - yeah, I'm a fan of Skid Row. Austin, the top rookie wide receiver in fantasy land, fits the theme of what I'm building here - a team with a lot of young players who possess major upside. Austin is going to be utilized all over the field for the Rams and is a nice addition as a No. 4 fantasy receivers.
Round 10, Pick No. 91 - Brandon Myers, TE, New York Giants: Did you see the numbers Myers posted for the Raiders last season? Now in New York with a more consistent quarterback under center in Eli Manning, he could turn into a draft bargain. Remmeber, Manning likes his tight ends - look at what Jeremy Shockey, Kevin Boss, Jake Ballard and Martellus Bennett have done during their time with the G-Men.
Round 11, Pick No. 110 - Michael Vick, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Vick, once considered the best quarterback in fantasy football, is now no more than a high-end No. 2 and matchup-based starter. And when you consider the depth at the position, he's going to be one the board a long time. Regardless of his recent failures, I'm willing to take a chance on Vick as my second quarterback.
Round 12, Pick No. 111 - Justin Blackmon, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Blackmon has been suspended for the first four games of the NFL season due to a violation of league rules, but I don't mind a draft-and-stash approach here. If you think about it, Blackmon would end up being one of the most attractive players on the waiver wire if he weren't drafted, so why not just grab him late and wait for this football return?
Round 13, Pick No. 130 - Rashad Jennings, RB, Oakland Raiders: I don't claim to know who the No. 2 running back in Oakland is at this point. Will it be Jennings, rookie Latavius Murray or fullback Marcel Reece? Regardless, as someone who drafted McFadden I'll have to keep close tabs on who wins this competition in training camp. As I mentioned earlier, Run DMC has talent but is almost certain to get hurt at some point.
Round 14, Pick No. 131 - Patriots defense: I'm just guessing that the Patriots will be the best defense on the board at this point in the draft, but I'm taking a defensive unit here regardless of the top team available. Unless you're in a non-traditional league that has some strange scoring system that rewards defensive teams at a high rate, there is no real reason to draft one until one of your final two or three picks.
Round 15, Pick No. 150 - Phil Dawson, K, San Francisco 49ers: Much like the Patriots, I'm going to guess that Dawson will be one of the top kickers on the board here. He's coming off a solid 2012 campaign, and his move to San Francisco will do nothing but improve his overall fantasy value. Kickers are interchangeable a lot of the time, so you shouldn't be drafting one until the very last round of your 2013 draft.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!