Perfect draft: Could A.D. fall to No. 3?

Published: Jun 28, 2013 at 07:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

Round 1, Pick No. 3: Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings. Not as far-fetched as you would think when you consider Arian Foster could go first, followed by Aaron Rodgers. If Foster and Peterson went first, I'd probably have gone with Jamaal Charles. Love the Chiefs this year.

Round 2, Pick No. 18: Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys. It wouldn't be a surprise to me if Bryant ends up as the top fantasy receiver this year.

Round 3, Pick No. 23: Matt Forte, RB, Chicago Bears. I risked going WR in the second round because with just four picks in between, I reasoned I would end up with Forte or Steven Jackson. A bit of a risk. If I had missed on either RB, I would have gone with Demaryius Thomas or Larry Fitzgerald.

Round 4, Pick No. 38: Darren McFadden, RB, Oakland Raiders. McFadden is a huge injury risk that I wouldn't want to make with my RB1. I don't mind the risk in my flex option.

Round 5, Pick No. 43: Peyton Manning, QB, Denver Broncos. I have three great RBs, a solid WR so it's time to go with Manning. I mean, I'll wait for a quarterback but let's stop the insanity at some point.

Round 6, Pick No. 58: Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers. Now my main position players are filled, and I'm good with Nelson as my WR2.

Round 7, Pick No. 63: Mike Wallace, WR, Miami Dolphins. Love this pick. Don't understand how he slid so far.

Round 9, Pick No. 78: James Jones, WR, Green Bay Packers. He might not reach double-digit touchdowns again. But if he comes close, this is a steal.

Round 10, Pick 83: Daryl Richardson, RB, St. Louis Rams. He's the No. 1 back in St. Louis, so he adds some depth to my team.

Round 11, Pick 98: Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland Browns. He is suspended for the first two games, but he could in for a breakout season.

Round 12, Pick 103: Jonathan Franklin, RB, Green Bay Packers. He was drafted behind Eddie Lacy, but he's going to end up as the Packers No. 1 running back.

Round 13, Pick 118: Michael Floyd, WR, Arizona Cardinals. No doubt this was a futures pick. I mean, there isn't too much left at this point. Also considered DHB.

Round 14, Pick 123: Cameron Jordon, TE, Cleveland Browns. Not impressed with the talent pool at tight end, so I'm going to gamble here. I only chose a tight end because the NFL.com default made me.

Round 15, Pick 138: Sebastian Janikowski, K, Oakland Raiders. If you need a kicker, make it Seabass.

Pick 16, Pick 143: San Diego Chargers D/ST. I would rather played defensive roulette as I knocked off Money last year when I picked up the Titans against the Jets. But I made this pick because the draft app is making me. If you don't have to draft a defense, I would rather take a chance on a defensive player.

Did you know that Adam Rank won last year's Expert's League title? Oh that's right, it's like the only thing he ever talks about. Well congratulations, Rank. You finally did something. What have you done for us lately? Let's worry about 2013 and stop living in the past. Typical Lakers fan, am I right? Oh, if you found this useful (as if) check him out on the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program". And follow him on Twitter, please. He's taking us to lunch if he gets 17 more Twitter followers today. And we only got 15 the last time, so step up fantasy enthusiasts!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Davis Mills has 'a lot to prove' as Texans' full-time starting quarterback

Davis Mills struggled out of the gate during his rookie season before turning it around to author a nice stretch run that gave the Texans faith he could be their starter for 2021.

news

Saints coach Dennis Allen on Taysom Hill: 'He's a multiple-position player'

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said earlier this spring that Taysom Hill would focus on playing tight end rather than quarterback. With that said, Allen still recognizes Hill's ability to serve as a weapon from multiple positions.

news

49ers' Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance 'has more horsepower inside of him than I think he even knows'

After spending the bulk of his rookie season behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, it's Trey Lance's turn to take charge for the 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan believes his second-year signal-caller has the stuff to overcome any early adversity.

news

Bears players don No. 41 jersey to honor Brian Piccolo at minicamp

On the anniversary of Brian Piccolo's death Thursday, all 90 players at the Bears' final day of mandatory minicamp donned the running back's No. 41 jersey to honor his memory.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW