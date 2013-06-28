Perfect draft: Could A.D. fall to No. 3?

Round 1, Pick No. 3: Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings. Not as far-fetched as you would think when you consider Arian Foster could go first, followed by Aaron Rodgers. If Foster and Peterson went first, I'd probably have gone with Jamaal Charles. Love the Chiefs this year.
Round 2, Pick No. 18: Dez Bryant, WR, Dallas Cowboys. It wouldn't be a surprise to me if Bryant ends up as the top fantasy receiver this year.
Round 3, Pick No. 23: Matt Forte, RB, Chicago Bears. I risked going WR in the second round because with just four picks in between, I reasoned I would end up with Forte or Steven Jackson. A bit of a risk. If I had missed on either RB, I would have gone with Demaryius Thomas or Larry Fitzgerald.
Round 4, Pick No. 38: Darren McFadden, RB, Oakland Raiders. McFadden is a huge injury risk that I wouldn't want to make with my RB1. I don't mind the risk in my flex option.
Round 5, Pick No. 43: Peyton Manning, QB, Denver Broncos. I have three great RBs, a solid WR so it's time to go with Manning. I mean, I'll wait for a quarterback but let's stop the insanity at some point.
Round 6, Pick No. 58: Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers. Now my main position players are filled, and I'm good with Nelson as my WR2.
Round 7, Pick No. 63: Mike Wallace, WR, Miami Dolphins. Love this pick. Don't understand how he slid so far.
Round 9, Pick No. 78: James Jones, WR, Green Bay Packers. He might not reach double-digit touchdowns again. But if he comes close, this is a steal.
Round 10, Pick 83: Daryl Richardson, RB, St. Louis Rams. He's the No. 1 back in St. Louis, so he adds some depth to my team.
Round 11, Pick 98: Josh Gordon, WR, Cleveland Browns. He is suspended for the first two games, but he could in for a breakout season.
Round 12, Pick 103: Jonathan Franklin, RB, Green Bay Packers. He was drafted behind Eddie Lacy, but he's going to end up as the Packers No. 1 running back.
Round 13, Pick 118: Michael Floyd, WR, Arizona Cardinals. No doubt this was a futures pick. I mean, there isn't too much left at this point. Also considered DHB.
Round 14, Pick 123: Cameron Jordon, TE, Cleveland Browns. Not impressed with the talent pool at tight end, so I'm going to gamble here. I only chose a tight end because the NFL.com default made me.
Round 15, Pick 138: Sebastian Janikowski, K, Oakland Raiders. If you need a kicker, make it Seabass.
Pick 16, Pick 143: San Diego Chargers D/ST. I would rather played defensive roulette as I knocked off Money last year when I picked up the Titans against the Jets. But I made this pick because the draft app is making me. If you don't have to draft a defense, I would rather take a chance on a defensive player.
