Percy Harvin utilized often in N.Y. Jets debut

Published: Oct 31, 2014 at 05:04 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL has been churning out snap reports each week to highlight surprising trends in playing time.

Below is a list of players catching our eye for telling snap counts at midseason. Some suggest breakouts over the next few weeks, while others bode poorly for established starters.

1. Percy Harvin, Jets wide receiver: So much for those plans to ease Harvin into the offense. The Jets' new toy played 44 of 84 snaps last week, lining up in the backfield and running more deep routes than he had in any game with the Seahawks. The coaches are already making it a point to get the ball in Harvin's hands.

2. Telvin Smith, Jaguars linebacker: Smith took over at middle linebacker versus the Dolphins, providing an upgrade in closing speed and range after winning the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award in the victory over the Browns. With Smith and J.T. Thomas dominating the snaps at linebacker, Gus Bradley's defense is no longer a pushover. NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah and Charles Davis identified the former Florida State star as a draft-day steal over the summer on NFL NOW's Rookie Watch segment.

3. Jonas Gray, Patriots running back: For those wondering who would replace Stevan Ridley as the early-down hammer, here's your answer. Gray played 28 snaps to Shane Vereen's 34 against the Bears, but the former led the way with a 17-5 carry advantage.

4. Trent Murphy, Redskins linebacker: The second-round rookie played 61 of 65 snaps in the upset at Dallas, taking over for Brian Orakpo opposite Ryan Kerrigan. With three quarterback hurries and one hit, it was promising debut for the former Stanford star. If he keeps that up, the Redskins will feel better about moving on from Orakpo next offseason.

5. Jarvis Landry, Dolphins wide receiver: Landry has officially passed Brandon Gibson as the Dolphins' No. 3 receiver, playing more snaps for the third consecutive week. The second-round rookie is already the most dangerous run-after-catch threat on the team.

6. Dion Jordan, Dolphins defensive end: Finally returning from dual suspensions, Jordan played 30 snaps on defense and 19 more on special teams. If Week 8 is any indication, he will play a bigger role in the defensive rotation than he did as a rookie.

7. Christine Michael, Seahawks running back: The Seahawks spent the offseason hyping Michael and prescribing more work for him. Active for the first time in Week 7, Michael has played a grand total of seven offensive snaps.

8. Stedman Bailey, Rams: The starting job opposite Kenny Britt is open following Brian Quick's season-ending injury. Bailey and Chris Givens essentially split playing time last week, 22-21 in snaps. It appears that both players will get a chance to stake a claim.

9. Paul Cornick, Broncos tackle: It's rare to see a Super Bowl favorite bench a starting right tackle, but that's what the Broncos did in replacing Chris Clark with a former undrafted rookie out of North Dakota State. Cornick has graded out well in his first two starts, via Pro Football Focus. This appears to be an upgrade for Peyton Manning's offense.

