Percy Harvin to start with small role on Jets' offense

Jets coach Rex Ryan told reporters on Tuesday that Harvin -- acquired last Friday in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks -- will have a small role on offense in Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
"It's hard to expect a guy to come in and learn an entire offense," Ryan said. " ... But we're going to use him. (If) they're expecting to play 50 plays or something like that, that's probably unrealistic."
Harvin should eventually become a key piece of the Jets' offense, but getting him up to speed on Marty Mornhinweg's playbook could take some time. Perhaps the Jets had extra study time in mind when they told their new wide receiver not to speak with the media on Wednesday.
