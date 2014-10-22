Around the NFL

Percy Harvin to start with small role on Jets' offense

Published: Oct 22, 2014 at 09:50 AM

Don't expect the New York Jets' offense to immediately morph into The Percy Harvin Variety Hour.

Jets coach Rex Ryan told reporters on Tuesday that Harvin -- acquired last Friday in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks -- will have a small role on offense in Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

"It's hard to expect a guy to come in and learn an entire offense," Ryan said. " ... But we're going to use him. (If) they're expecting to play 50 plays or something like that, that's probably unrealistic."

Ryan said Harvin will return kickoffs, and perhaps punts, against the Bills. Harvin takes over kick return duties from Walter Powell, who had a 62-yard return in Week 7 against the Patriots.

Harvin should eventually become a key piece of the Jets' offense, but getting him up to speed on Marty Mornhinweg's playbook could take some time. Perhaps the Jets had extra study time in mind when they told their new wide receiver not to speak with the media on Wednesday.

