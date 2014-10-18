Around the NFL

Percy Harvin's locker room conduct factored in trade

Published: Oct 18, 2014 at 03:41 AM
The most stunning aspect of the Seattle SeahawkstradingPercy Harvin to the New York Jets on Friday was that general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll only got a mid-round draft pick in return.

Why would a team essentially give away a player who is pervasively viewed as a unique talent?

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that a large part of the Seahawks' motivation to trade Harvin stemmed from the receiver's inability to control his long-held anger management issues, according to two sources connected to the team.

Breer reports that Harvin was involved in multiple physical altercations during his stint with the reigning Super Bowl champions, including one with fellow receiver Golden Tate prior to Super Bowl XLVIII.

This news meshes with a report from The Seattle Times that indicates that Harvin had another altercation in August with teammate Doug Baldwin that left the latter with a cut on his chin, according to a source.

The Times also reported, via a league source, that the "final straw" came in last Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys when Harvin balked at re-entering the game in the fourth quarter.

"He's just a time bomb," a NFL source told The Times, describing Harvin as "too moody."

These traits were a big reason the Minnesota Vikings jettisoned the receiver in March 2013. A move to the Pacific Northwest couldn't change the receiver, and the Seahawks quickly cut bait.

As Breer notes, the trade of Harvin -- who was actively shopped and who the coaches felt a need to appease by getting him more touches -- is, in part, a move by the Seahawksto reclaim their identity.

