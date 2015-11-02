Percy Harvin met with Bills about hip, wants to play

Percy Harvin missed the Buffalo Bills' trip to London with a hip injury. The team is taking his potential return day by day.
NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Monday that Harvin has met with the Bills and together with doctors, they're evaluating the extent of his hip injury, per a source briefed on the situation.
"He's in the building, I think," coach Rex Ryan confirmed during Monday's news conference. "He's obviously in the training room a little today. We'll see how it goes, but I know he wants to play and wants to contribute to this team."
Two weeks ago we were discussing the possibility that Harvin could step away from football, with one source telling Around The NFL's Conor Orr retirement was certainly an option.
For now, the Bills are only focusing on the hip and they're taking Harvin's status one day at a time, per Getlin.
Harvin missed the past two contests and has 19 catches for 218 yards and one score on the season. For a player who has dealt with injuries throughout his career, taking it one step at a time is the only option for him and the Bills.
Other injuries we are tracking Monday:
- Seahawks wideout Ricardo Lockette will undergo surgery to stabilize ligament damage in his neck, the team announced. He left the game against the Cowboys on a stretcher before halftime of Sunday's win. Pete Carroll said on KIRO-AM "there's no way" Lockette makes it back this season.
Pettine added that quarterback Josh McCown is sore and he is day-to-day. The veteran had X-rays on his ribs, but Pettine would not say if they came back negative.
- Tony Romo will "throw in some form" this week, according to Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. Garrett suggested Romo will get some individual work and perhaps some scout team work during the week. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport added that Romo is still "on target" to return when eligible, which is Week 11 against the Dolphins.
- Steelers running back Le'Veon Bellsuffered a torn MCL against the Bengals, along with other damage, and was placed on injured reserve. The Steelers signed running back Isaiah Pead to fill his spot.
- Bears running back Matt Forte left the loss against the Vikingswith a knee injury and didn't return. On Monday, John Fox indicated he doesn't expect the injury to be season-ending or for it to require surgery.
- Steve Smithsuffered a torn Achilles and is out for the season. This could spell the end of his illustrious career.
- Chargers wideout Keenan Allen sustained a kidney injury Sunday, according to coach Mike McCoy. He will miss some time.
- Jets coach Todd Bowles said Monday that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered torn ligaments in the thumb of his non-throwing hand and is day-to-day. He will need surgery at some point. Star wideout Brandon Marshall is dealing with toe and ankle ailments and Bowles said it is "too early to tell" if he will play this weekend against the Jaguars.
Geno Smith suffered a left shoulder bruise but there is no structural damage, according to Bowles. He is also day-to-day. Will the Jetsaddress the position with the trade deadling looming at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday? Bowles added that free agent Matt Flynn was a name the team was talking about looking into.
- Dolphins offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (toe) doesn't need surgery and will miss a few weeks, according to coach Dan Campbell.
- The 49ers have more bad running back news. Rookie Mike Davis fractured his hand and will have surgery Tuesday, according to Rapoport. Rapoport also reported that Reggie Bush has a torn MCL and is out for the season. They're holding a workout with free agent Ben Tate on Tuesday, Rapoport noted.
- Packers cornerback Sam Shields' shoulder injury isn't believed to be serious, according to Rapoport. He's day-to-day.
- Saints running back Khiry Robinson fractured his tibia against the Giants and his season is over, Sean Payton announced. He had successful surgery.
- Redskins wideout DeSean Jackson feels as good as he has since suffering a hamstring injury that's kept him out since Week 1. The veteran said "everything looks good" and he "should be out there" relatively soon, according to the team website.
- Giants coach Tom Coughlin said they'll "push the envelope a little bit to test the conditioning" of pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul this week. He was signed over the weekend and the team is in the midst of utilizing a two-week roster exemption. Rapoport said Sunday on NFL GameDay there's a good chance he plays this week.
- Broncos left tackle Ty Sambrailo will be placed on IR and have his injured shoulder operated on, according to NFL Media's James Palmer.
- Titans rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota should be a full participant in practice Wednesday, according to coach Ken Whisenhunt.
Rookie running back David Cobb could return from IR Boomerang this week, but Whisenhunt said there's no guarantee. Whether he gets carries right away would all be dependent on what kind of shape he is in, Whisenhunt added.
- Panthers center Ryan Kalil (ankle) is listed as inactive for their Monday night game against the Colts.
- Panthers guard Andrew Norwell suffered a leg injury during the first quarter of Monday's win over the Colts and did not return.