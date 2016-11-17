 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Percy Harvin expects to be 'full go' for Bills vs. Bengals

Published: Nov 17, 2016 at 02:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Percy Harvin saw just 21 snaps in his debut two weeks ago. Following the Buffalo Bills' bye week, the receiver believes he'll get a full slate of reps Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

"From what I'm hearing, I think I'm gonna be full go," Harvin said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "How many plays, I don't know yet. I definitely practiced the whole time today. Got a lot more reps, lot of reps with the [first team]. I'm just gonna keep doing what I'm doing and keep preparing myself, so when game time comes, I'll let the coaches handle that."

Harvin's comments echo Rex Ryan's belief that the receiver will be "more than a decoy" this week. Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said it's likely Harvin starts, but he will still be limited in snap count this weekend.

In his first game back since October 2015, Harvin saw zero targets. He spent the bye week getting back into shape after coming out of retirement on Nov. 1.

"I think I can only go up from here," Harvin said. "I think my [playing time] can definitely increase. I don't know what plays [the coaches] have in mind, but definitely my wind is better than two weeks ago. I'm starting to get my legs under me again.

"I think I'm over the edge as far as the knee and hip [injuries that sidelined him last season]."

With Sammy Watkins still on IR, the Bills hope Harvin can provide a spark as a downfield weapon for Tyrod Taylor, who throws one of the most beautiful deep balls in the NFL.

Harvin could also add special teams duty to his plate if return man Brandon Tate (concussion) isn't cleared to play.

Sitting at 4-5, the Bill are on the outskirts of the playoffs. Sunday's matchup with the Bengals (3-5-1) is likely an elimination match for one of the AFC hopefuls.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns signing WR Jerry Jeudy to three-year extension worth up to $58 million

The Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy have agreed to a three-year extension up to $58 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts pays for funeral expenses for Houston-area HS football player

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts recently paid for the funeral expenses of a star Houston-area high school linebacker, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Bengals sign OT Trent Brown to one-year contract

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to sign veteran offensive tackle Trent Brown to a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Mike Evans still in his prime; Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield Jr. 'high priority' extensions

Joining "The NFL Report," Jason Licht reviews a busy offseason in Tampa that saw many returning players, but the Buccaneers GM says they aren't finished maintaining the roster.
news

Tyron Smith says goodbye to Cowboys after signing with Jets: 'A long and wild ride'

On Monday, Jets LT Tyron Smith reached out to the only fans he's known as an NFL player to bid farewell, writing an open letter on Instagram to express his gratitude to Dallas.
news

Texans WR Tank Dell on rehab from fractured fibula: 'I feel like I'm back and ready'

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is on the mend after his rookie season was cut short by injury, saying he's had a "great recovery" and that he feels "back and ready."
news

New Dolphins pass rusher Shaq Barrett aims to make Buccaneers 'mad they let me go' 

Having stayed in Florida by signing with the Miami Dolphins, linebacker Shaq Barrett is now set to prove he's got a full tank left, along with making the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regret releasing him.
news

Marquise Brown drawn to Chiefs by Patrick Mahomes, 'winning culture'

New Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown says he was drawn to the Chiefs due to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the "winning culture."
news

Niners signing QB Josh Dobbs to one-year deal

Former Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to his agency.
news

Cowboys re-signing RB Rico Dowdle 

The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed running back Rico Dowdle, his agency announced on Monday. 
news

Kirk Cousins to wear No. 18 as Falcons QB -- not No. 8

Kyle Pitts isn't changing his number, but Kirk Cousins is. The new Falcons quarterback will wear No. 18 in Atlanta, the team announced on Monday.