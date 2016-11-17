Percy Harvin expects to be 'full go' for Bills vs. Bengals

Percy Harvin saw just 21 snaps in his debut two weeks ago. Following the Buffalo Bills' bye week, the receiver believes he'll get a full slate of reps Sunday versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
"From what I'm hearing, I think I'm gonna be full go," Harvin said Wednesday, via ESPN.com. "How many plays, I don't know yet. I definitely practiced the whole time today. Got a lot more reps, lot of reps with the [first team]. I'm just gonna keep doing what I'm doing and keep preparing myself, so when game time comes, I'll let the coaches handle that."
Harvin's comments echo Rex Ryan's belief that the receiver will be "more than a decoy" this week. Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said it's likely Harvin starts, but he will still be limited in snap count this weekend.
In his first game back since October 2015, Harvin saw zero targets. He spent the bye week getting back into shape after coming out of retirement on Nov. 1.
"I think I can only go up from here," Harvin said. "I think my [playing time] can definitely increase. I don't know what plays [the coaches] have in mind, but definitely my wind is better than two weeks ago. I'm starting to get my legs under me again.
"I think I'm over the edge as far as the knee and hip [injuries that sidelined him last season]."
With Sammy Watkins still on IR, the Bills hope Harvin can provide a spark as a downfield weapon for Tyrod Taylor, who throws one of the most beautiful deep balls in the NFL.
Harvin could also add special teams duty to his plate if return man Brandon Tate (concussion) isn't cleared to play.
Sitting at 4-5, the Bill are on the outskirts of the playoffs. Sunday's matchup with the Bengals (3-5-1) is likely an elimination match for one of the AFC hopefuls.