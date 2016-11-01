Around the NFL

Percy Harvin exits retirement, re-signs with Bills

Published: Nov 01, 2016 at 03:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Percy Harvin is back in our lives.

The electric pass-catching return man signed a contract on Tuesday with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Buffalo will pay Harvin a generous $1 million, including incentives, over the final eight games of the season. The pact reunites Harvin and the Bills less than seven months after the receiver told the team he planned to retire.

Badgered by a chronic hip injury last season, Harvin first pondered calling it quits when the Bills placed him on injured reserve last November.

"It was about me taking time off to heal," Harvin said of his retirement Tuesday. "Knew the level I wanted to play at and couldn't then. I'm refreshed and I'm ready to go."

"Percy is a guy that worked so hard," said coach Rex Ryan, via the team site. "It's either full speed (or nothing), and sometimes you try to back him down a little bit, but that's why last year he was so frustrated that he wasn't able to contribute more to our team. He just needed some time away from the game to get healed up. So hopefully we catch lightning in a bottle so to speak and Percy is back to himself."

Healthy again, the 28-year-old Harvin now rejoins a Buffalo squad that could use receiving help with Sammy Watkins (foot) out until at least Week 12, Greg Salas (groin) on injured reserve and Marquise Goodwin coming off a concussion.

Harvin arrives just in time to face his old team on Monday, the Seattle Seahawks, but it's unlikely the pass-catcher will be much help this week after not taking a snap in 13 months.

With Buffalo's bye coming up in Week 10, it's more likely we'll see Harvin eased into action the following week against the Bengals. From there, the Bills face tilts with the Jaguars, Raiders, Steelers and Browns.

It's fair to wonder what Harvin has left in the tank, but -- when healthy -- he's proven to be one of football's most exciting players since entering the league in 2009. Notched at 4-4 and fighting for a playoff spot, Buffalo could use a spark.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

