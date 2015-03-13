Percy Harvin agrees to one-year deal with Bills

Percy Harvin will join an all-of-a-sudden scary-fast lineup in Buffalo on a one-year contract worth roughly $6 million, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source involved in the deal.
The former Jet, Viking and Seahawk will now line up in by far the most talented offense he's played in alongside LeSean McCoy and Sammy Watkins.
FOX Sports first reported that the signing was imminent.
At 26, we might not have seen the best of the former first-round pick.
The question now will be the same one Harvin faced in New York and Watkins dealt with a year ago. The quarterback situation is in transit once again and Rex Ryan will desperately need either Matt Cassel or EJ Manuel to have a breakthrough.
The depth of talent should aid in that process.
Harvin rushed 22 times for more than 100 yards during his eight-game stay with the Jets on top of 29 receptions for 350 yards and one touchdown.
After Geno Smith stopped deliberately forcing him the ball, it turned out to be a nice addition to the roster, though Harvin's past transgressions are always on the forefront of everyone's minds. Is Seattle truly behind him?
On one hand, this is a phenomenally exciting time to be a Bills fan. Ryan is breathing new life into the franchise and is pushing his general manager to be aggressive. In a matter of weeks, he swung a deal for McCoy and has now pulled down one of the best free-agent wide receivers on the market.
Though we caution ourselves, as these moves have a similar feel to Philadelphia's dream team movement from just a few years back.
Ryan's defense will be worlds better, of course, but will his new additions on offense be able to combine for something special?
