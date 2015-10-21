Percy Harvin absent with mystery personal issue

HERTFORDSHIRE, England -- Injuries and absences are not normally a viable excuse for a football team at .500, but Rex Ryan is making a good run at it.
The team traveled to London without wideout Percy Harvin this week because of a personal issue Ryan would not delve into. Though he has not officially ruled Harvin out, it sounded like there was an expectation that Harvin might not make it to London at all. Harvin was on the injury report with a hip injury last week, but Ryan says this issue is unrelated.
Also on his injury list: Tyrod Taylor (MCL): Progressing, but EJ Manuel was encouraging against the Bengals, and will be ready to go if need be. Taylor did take the first snap of practice Wednesday, however.
Leodis McKelvin (ankle) will practice Wednesday but will be moving along slowly. He returned to practice but remains on the non-football injury list.
The Harvin situation will be interesting to keep tabs on this week as Ryan was adamant about avoiding any further questions. He has been a stable target for the Bills all season and at the moment, Taylor and Manuel are staring down the possibility of having their two best vertical threats miss a crucial game against the Jaguars in an arena that is quickly becoming theirs. LeSean McCoy had better saddle up, it will be a busy weekend.
