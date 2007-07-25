Pepsi Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show Starring Prince Nominated For 2 Emmys

Published: Jul 25, 2007 at 05:33 AM

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

 Dan Masonson, NFL Network, 212/450-2081

FIRST-EVER NOMINATION FOR MUSICAL PERFORMANCE DURING LEAGUE SPORTING EVENT

HALFTIME SHOW ON CBS PRODUCED BY NFL NETWORK, DON MISCHER PRODUCTIONS & WHITE CHERRY

The Pepsi Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show starring Prince was nominated for two Emmy Awards – marking the first-ever nominations for a musical performance at a league sporting event.

The Pepsi Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show aired Feb. 4, 2007 on CBS and was executive produced and directed by Don Mischer of Don Mischer Productions. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment also served as executive producers, along with NFL Network. It was nominated for Outstanding Special Class Program and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special. Following are the nominees in those categories:

Outstanding Special Class Program

  1. 79th Annual Academy Awards - ABC - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
  2. The 64th Golden Globe Awards - NBC - Dick Clark Productions, Inc.
  3. Jerry Seinfeld - The Comedy Award - HBO - The Comedy Festival
  4. Prince Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show - CBS - Don Mischer Productions in association with NFL Network and White Cherry Entertainment
  5. The 60th Annual Tony Awards (2006) - CBS - White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Awards Productions 
 <u>Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special</u>
  1. 79th Annual Academy Awards - ABC - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
  2. American Idol - Idol Gives Back - Fox - FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
  3. Comic Relief 2006 - HBO - A production of Comic Relief in association with CR Productions and HBO Entertainment
  4. Dane Cook Vicious Circle - HBO - Cream Cheese Films, New Wave Entertainment and Super-Finger Productions in association with HBO Entertainment
  5. 49th Annual Grammy Awards - CBS - John Cossette Productions
  6. Prince Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show - CBS - Don Mischer Productions in association with NFL Network and White Cherry Entertainment
  7. Tony Bennett: An American Classic - NBC - RPM TV Productions, Inc. 
 [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) XLI was the third-most watched television program ever with an average of 93.2 million viewers. The 
 [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) XLI Halftime Show retained nearly all of the game's viewership with an average of 92.7 million viewers. 

</dd>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers' gamble on Sam Darnold makes sense; Kyle Pitts is the 2021 NFL draft's best player

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explains why the Sam Darnold gamble makes sense for the Panthers. Plus, the single best player in the 2021 NFL Draft and free agency fits for a highly qualified cornerback.
news

Roundup: Damarious Randall re-signs with Seahawks, moving back to cornerback

Former first-round pick Damarious Randall has re-signed with the Seahawks. The team's announcement noted Seattle plans to move Randall back to cornerback, the position he played in his first three NFL seasons.
news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Life as a Dallas Cowboy with Drew Pearson (Part 2)

Hall of Fame wide receiver Drew Pearson joins Michael Robinson to share a few stories about his career with the Cowboys.
news

Judges rule 13 women suing Texans QB Deshaun Watson must divulge names

Two judges ruled Friday that 13 women with lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ must replead and identify themselves by name. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW