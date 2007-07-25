Pepsi Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show Starring Prince Nominated For 2 Emmys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Dan Masonson, NFL Network, 212/450-2081
FIRST-EVER NOMINATION FOR MUSICAL PERFORMANCE DURING LEAGUE SPORTING EVENT
HALFTIME SHOW ON CBS PRODUCED BY NFL NETWORK, DON MISCHER PRODUCTIONS & WHITE CHERRY
The Pepsi Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show starring Prince was nominated for two Emmy Awards – marking the first-ever nominations for a musical performance at a league sporting event.
The Pepsi Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show aired Feb. 4, 2007 on CBS and was executive produced and directed by Don Mischer of Don Mischer Productions. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment also served as executive producers, along with NFL Network. It was nominated for Outstanding Special Class Program and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special. Following are the nominees in those categories:
Outstanding Special Class Program
- 79th Annual Academy Awards - ABC - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
- The 64th Golden Globe Awards - NBC - Dick Clark Productions, Inc.
- Jerry Seinfeld - The Comedy Award - HBO - The Comedy Festival
- Prince Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show - CBS - Don Mischer Productions in association with NFL Network and White Cherry Entertainment
- The 60th Annual Tony Awards (2006) - CBS - White Cherry Entertainment in association with Tony Awards Productions
<u>Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video For A Miniseries, Movie Or A Special</u>
- 79th Annual Academy Awards - ABC - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
- American Idol - Idol Gives Back - Fox - FremantleMedia N.A., Inc. & 19TV Ltd.
- Comic Relief 2006 - HBO - A production of Comic Relief in association with CR Productions and HBO Entertainment
- Dane Cook Vicious Circle - HBO - Cream Cheese Films, New Wave Entertainment and Super-Finger Productions in association with HBO Entertainment
- 49th Annual Grammy Awards - CBS - John Cossette Productions
- Prince Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show - CBS - Don Mischer Productions in association with NFL Network and White Cherry Entertainment
- Tony Bennett: An American Classic - NBC - RPM TV Productions, Inc.
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) XLI was the third-most watched television program ever with an average of 93.2 million viewers. The
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) XLI Halftime Show retained nearly all of the game's viewership with an average of 92.7 million viewers.
