Pepsi Rookie: Robert Griffin III

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Quarterback Robert Griffin III of the Washington Redskins is the Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on September 5 to 10, the NFL announced Friday.
Griffin III completed 19 of 26 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns, finishing his regular season debut with a 139.9 passer rating. He added 42 yards rushing on 10 carries as the Redskins topped the New Orleans Saints 40-32.
Griffin III was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were wide receiver Stephen Hill of the New York Jets, defensive end Chandler Jones of New England Patriots, running back Doug Martin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and kicker Blair Walsh of the Minnesota Vikings.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced at the second annual "NFL Honors" awards show in New Orleans on Saturday, February 2, the night before Super Bowl XLVII.
PEPSI MAX ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins
Griffin completed 19 of 26 passes for 320 yards and two touchdowns, finishing his regular-season debut with a 139.9 passer rating. He added 42 yards rushing on 10 carries as the Redskins' topped the New Orleans Saints, 40-32.
Stephen Hill, New York Jets
Hill caught five receptions for 89 yards along with pulling in two touchdowns in the Jets' 48-28 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Chandler Jones, New England Patriots
Jones recorded five tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in the Patriots' 34-13 defeat of the Tennessee Titans.
Doug Martin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Blair Walsh, Minnesota Vikings
Walsh was 4 of 4 on field goals including a 55-yard field goal to send the game into overtime followed by a 39-yard field goal in OT to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-23.