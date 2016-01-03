Pepsi Rookie of the Week: Tyler Lockett

Published: Jan 03, 2016 at 04:03 PM

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Week for Week 17. Lockett combined for 182 yards (139 punt-return, 36 receiving, seven rushing) in the Seahawks' 36-6 win against the Arizona Cardinals.The Carolina Panthers' Devin Funchess, Washington Redskins' Jamison Crowder, Miami Dolphins' DeVante Parker, Lockett and Buffalo Bills' A.J. Tarpley were standout rookies during Week 17.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Devin Funchess, Carolina Panthers

Funchess had seven catches for 120 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 38-10 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jamison Crowder, Washington Redskins

Crowder had five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in the Redskins' 34-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

Parker had five catches for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 20-10 victory over the New England Patriots.

Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

Lockett combined for 182 yards (139 punt-return, 36 receiving, seven rushing) in the Seahawks' 36-6 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

A.J. Tarpley, Buffalo Bills

Tarpley recorded an interception, a tackle and a pass defensed in the Bills' 22-17 win over the New York Jets.

