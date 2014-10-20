Pepsi Rookie of the Week: Sammy Watkins

The Buffalo Bills' Sammy Watkins best career game landed him as Week 7's Pepsi Rookie of the Week. The Clemson product destroyed the Vikings' secondary, catching nine passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including the 2-yard game-winning score with just a second left on the clock.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Sammy Watkins, Buffalo Bills
Telvin Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars
Smith had four tackles, a sack that forced a fumble and an interception in the Jaguars' 24-6 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Tre Mason, St. Louis Rams
Mason had 18 carries for 85 yards (4.7 avg.) and a touchdown in the Rams' 28-26 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Odell Beckham, New York Giants
Bashaud Breeland, Washington Redskins
Breeland recorded five tackles, an interception and a pass defensed in the Redskins' 19-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.