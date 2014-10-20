Pepsi Rookie of the Week: Sammy Watkins

Published: Oct 20, 2014 at 04:54 PM

The Buffalo Bills' Sammy Watkins best career game landed him as Week 7's Pepsi Rookie of the Week. The Clemson product destroyed the Vikings' secondary, catching nine passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including the 2-yard game-winning score with just a second left on the clock.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Sammy Watkins, Buffalo Bills

Watkins had nine catches for 122 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown catch with one second remaining in the Bills' 17-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Telvin Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars

Smith had four tackles, a sack that forced a fumble and an interception in the Jaguars' 24-6 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Tre Mason, St. Louis Rams

Mason had 18 carries for 85 yards (4.7 avg.) and a touchdown in the Rams' 28-26 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Odell Beckham, New York Giants

Beckham had four catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bashaud Breeland, Washington Redskins

Breeland recorded five tackles, an interception and a pass defensed in the Redskins' 19-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

