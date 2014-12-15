Pepsi Rookie of the Week: Odell Beckham Jr.

Who else but Odell Beckham Jr. could have won Week 15's Pepsi Rookie of the Week? He had 12 grabs, 143 yards and three touchdowns in a rare Giants win over the Redskins. Though he missed four games to start the season, he's on the short list of nominees for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Read up the other nominees who ultimately lost out to ODB.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Odell Beckham, Jr., New York Giants
Beckham caught 12 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the Giants' 24-13 win over the Washington Redskins.
Jeremy Hill, Cincinnati Bengals
Hill rushed for 148 yards on 25 attempts with two touchdowns in the Bengals' 30-0 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona Cardinals
Catanzaro converted all four field goals (23, 44, 51, 46) in the Cardinals' 12-6 win over the St. Louis Rams.
C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens
De'Anthony Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs
Thomas had 156 punt-return yards, including an 81-yard punt-return touchdown in the Chiefs' 31-13 win over the Oakland Raiders.