Pepsi Rookie of the Week: Odell Beckham Jr.

Published: Dec 15, 2014 at 03:41 PM

Who else but Odell Beckham Jr. could have won Week 15's Pepsi Rookie of the Week? He had 12 grabs, 143 yards and three touchdowns in a rare Giants win over the Redskins. Though he missed four games to start the season, he's on the short list of nominees for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Read up the other nominees who ultimately lost out to ODB.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Odell Beckham, Jr., New York Giants

Beckham caught 12 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the Giants' 24-13 win over the Washington Redskins.

Jeremy Hill, Cincinnati Bengals

Hill rushed for 148 yards on 25 attempts with two touchdowns in the Bengals' 30-0 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona Cardinals

Catanzaro converted all four field goals (23, 44, 51, 46) in the Cardinals' 12-6 win over the St. Louis Rams.

C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens

Mosley had seven tackles and a sack in the Ravens' 20-12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

De'Anthony Thomas, Kansas City Chiefs

Thomas had 156 punt-return yards, including an 81-yard punt-return touchdown in the Chiefs' 31-13 win over the Oakland Raiders.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 19

Two Cincinnati Bengals drew fines for infractions during Super Bowl LVI. 
news

Draft prospects will be restricted to secure venues at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine informed draft prospects Saturday in a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that players attending the 2022 combine will be "restricted to secure Combine venues during their entire time in Indianapolis for their protection."
news

Steelers hire former Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the team announced Saturday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW